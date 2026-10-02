Knee Osteoarthritis Market Outlook 2036: Growth Trends, Competitive Landscape, And Future Opportunities Delveinsight Ono Pharma, Seikagaku, Fidia Farmaceutici, Paradigm Biopharma, Sanofi, Anteroge

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key Knee Osteoarthritis Companies in the market include - Ono Pharma, Seikagaku, Fidia Farmaceutici, Paradigm Biopharma, Sanofi, Anterogen, Enlivex Therapeutics, ICM, Peptinov, Techfields Pharma, Taiwan Liposome Company, Centrexion Therapeutics, Biosplice Therapeutic, Noven Pharmaceuticals, Kolon TissueGene, Paradigm Biopharma, Organogenesis, BioSenic (Bone Therapeutics), Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., ICM Biotech Australia, Grünenthal GmbH, Akan Biosciences, LLC, GlaxoSmithKline, and others.

(Albany, New York) - October 01, 2026: To empower Knee Osteoarthritis companies, drug developers, and life sciences stakeholders with actionable intelligence, DelveInsight has launched its comprehensive “Knee Osteoarthritis Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036” report.

The report delivers an in-depth, data-driven assessment of the Knee Osteoarthritis landscape, covering market trends, epidemiology, emerging therapies, competitive dynamics, and future growth opportunities across key markets. Designed to support strategic decision-making, portfolio planning, and commercial strategy, this report provides stakeholders with valuable insights to navigate the evolving Knee Osteoarthritis treatment landscape and identify opportunities for sustainable growth through 2036.

To Know in detail about the Knee Osteoarthritis market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Knee Osteoarthritis Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Knee Osteoarthritis Market Report:



The Knee Osteoarthritis market size was valued at approximately USD 15.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach nearly USD 26.0 billion by 2036, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 5% during the 2026–2036 forecast period.

In September 2026, Lorecivivint (LOR), Biosplice Therapeutics announced that the UK MHRA had accepted its marketing authorization application for lorecivivint for knee osteoarthritis, initiating formal regulatory review. The company described LOR as an approval-stage candidate with potential disease-modifying activity in OA.

In July 2026, Ribupatide: A Phase III study of ribupatide injection was registered for participants with obesity and knee osteoarthritis. The randomized, double-blind study is designed to evaluate efficacy, safety, and potential effects on knee joint structure, with an estimated enrollment of 382 participants.

In July 2026, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has awarded Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to Allocetra, Enlivex's investigational cell therapy, for treating age-related symptomatic knee osteoarthritis (OA) in patients aged 64 years and older. This designation, established under the 21st Century Cures Act, is granted to regenerative medicine therapies that demonstrate the potential to address serious conditions with significant unmet medical needs by treating, modifying, reversing, or curing the disease. RMAT status offers benefits similar to a combination of Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations, including enhanced collaboration with the FDA during development, as well as potential eligibility for accelerated approval and priority review pathways.

In July 2026, The U.S. FDA has accepted the Biologics License Application (BLA) for Amnuvx (azimplacel, formerly known as Renu), a cryopreserved amniotic suspension allograft developed for the treatment of symptomatic knee osteoarthritis (OA). The milestone comes as the knee OA treatment landscape witnesses a surge in late-stage regenerative and disease-modifying therapies, marking one of the most active periods of regulatory progress in decades. On July 6, 2026, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO) announced the BLA acceptance, with the FDA assigning a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of April 24, 2027.

In April 2026, Developers of novel therapeutic candidates, including BBM-A101, NCR100, and other regenerative technologies, continued to make progress through early- and mid-stage clinical trials, highlighting increasing industry investment in next-generation disease-modifying strategies for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis.

In February 2026, Clinical development efforts continued to advance across a range of investigational therapies, including gene-based treatments, stem cell-derived products, and biologic candidates aimed at enhancing cartilage regeneration, reducing joint inflammation, and improving overall disease outcomes in knee osteoarthritis.

In January 2026, Biosplice Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapies through small-molecule inhibition of CLK/DYRK kinases, announced the submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. FDA for its investigational knee osteoarthritis treatment. The company's lead candidate, lorecivivint (LOR), is a small-molecule injectable suspension designed for intra-articular administration once or twice annually. Evaluated across 11 clinical studies, LOR demonstrated meaningful improvements in pain and physical function while maintaining a favorable safety profile. Findings from the Phase 3 OA-07 trial further showed sustained improvements in medial joint space width on imaging over multiple years, supporting LOR's potential to become the first disease-modifying therapy for osteoarthritis.

In May 2025, Lipogems announced the successful completion of its ARISE I U.S. FDA IDE Study, with the final patient visit now concluded. This marks a significant milestone in progressing Lipogems as a treatment option for knee osteoarthritis (OA) in patients who are not eligible for or ready to undergo knee replacement. The double-blind, randomized controlled trial included 173 participants across 18 leading U.S. clinical sites. The study's primary focus is on assessing pain relief and functional improvement 12 months after injection. Results on efficacy and safety are anticipated by late 2025.

In May 2025, Genascence Corporation, a clinical-stage biotech firm focused on transforming musculoskeletal disease treatment through gene therapy, reported positive 12-month safety and biomarker findings from its Phase 1b DONATELLO trial of GNSC-001. This investigational gene therapy targets interleukin 1 (IL-1) for treating knee osteoarthritis (OA). The 12-month results confirmed the trial met its primary endpoint, showing consistent safety and tolerability across all tested doses. Additionally, the study met a key secondary endpoint, demonstrating sustained IL-1Ra expression in synovial fluid, reinforcing the six-month data previously reported.

In May 2025, Moximed, a pioneering medical device company focused on enhancing care for individuals with knee osteoarthritis (OA), announced that the first patients have been treated in its latest randomized controlled trial (RCT). The MOTION study is a prospective, multicenter trial designed to compare the effectiveness of the MISHA Knee System against non-surgical treatment options in patients with medial knee osteoarthritis.

In April 2025, Pacira BioSciences reported that its gene therapy candidate, PCRX-201 (enekinragene inzadenovec), showed long-lasting improvements in knee pain, mobility, and stiffness for up to two years in a Phase I trial. Participants received a single local injection of the therapy. The study included 72 individuals aged 30 to 80, categorized based on the severity of their knee osteoarthritis using the Kellgren-Lawrence (K/L) grading system.

In April 2025, Israel-based Enlivex Therapeutics announced the completion of enrollment for the Phase II portion of its Phase I/II trial evaluating Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy for moderate to severe knee osteoarthritis. In this phase, over 133 subjects were randomized and treated. The multi-center, randomized trial is divided into two stages, with Phase I being an open-label, dose-escalation study focused on assessing the safety and tolerability of Allocetra injections into the knee.

In March 2025, RION, a clinical-stage company specializing in regenerative medicine and exosome-based therapies, announced the enrollment of the first patient in its Phase 1b trial of Purified Exosome Product (PEP) for treating Knee Osteoarthritis (OA). This marks a significant step in RION's mission to develop cutting-edge regenerative solutions for unmet medical needs.

Small molecules: Approved therapies such as JOYCLU and ZILRETTA are small molecules. ZILRETTA contains the small-molecule corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide formulated in PLGA microspheres for sustained intra-articular release.

Among the 7MM, the US accounted for the largest market size of knee osteoarthritis. i.e., USD ~9,600 million in 2025.

Among EU4, the UK and Germany account for the largest knee osteoarthritis market size, followed by France.

Late-stage candidates like Lorecivivint and AMZ001 will ramp up competition in the knee osteoarthritis treatment market over the forecast period.

Amongst EU4 and the UK, in 2025, the highest proportion of age-specific cases was observed in those aged 70 years and above, followed by the age groups of 60–69 and 50–59 years.

Among EU4 and the UK, Germany had the highest prevalence of cases of knee osteoarthritis, followed by France. In contrast, Italy had the lowest number of cases.

In Japan, the age group of 70 years and above accounted for the highest cases. In contrast, the fewest cases were found in the age group of 18–39 years.

In 2025, Germany had nearly 6,972,862 diagnosed prevalent cases of knee osteoarthritis.

Key Knee Osteoarthritis Companies: Ono Pharmaceutical, Seikagaku, Fidia Farmaceutici, Paradigm Biopharma, Sanofi, Anterogen, Enlivex Therapeutics, ICM, Sao Thai Duong Joint Stock Company, Peptinov, Techfields Pharma, Taiwan Liposome Company, Centrexion Therapeutics, Biosplice Therapeutic, Noven Pharmaceuticals, Kolon TissueGene, Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals, Organogenesis, BioSenic (Bone Therapeutics), Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., ICM Biotech Australia, Grünenthal GmbH, Akan Biosciences, LLC, GlaxoSmithKline, and others

Key Knee Osteoarthritis Therapies: JOYCLU, TRILURON, Pentosan polysulfate sodium (ZILOSUL), SAR446959, ANT-301, Allocetra, ICM-203, TD0015, PPV06, X0002, TLC599, CNTX-4975, Lorecivivint (SM04690), HP-5000, Invossa (TG-C), ZILOSUL (pentosan polysulfate sodium), ReNu (Amniotic Suspension Allograft), JTA-004, Resiniferatoxin, ICM-203, RTX-GRT7039, StroMel, GSK3858279, and others The Knee Osteoarthritis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Knee Osteoarthritis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Knee Osteoarthritis market dynamics.

Knee Osteoarthritis Overview

Knee osteoarthritis (OA) is a degenerative joint disease where the cartilage in the knee deteriorates over time, causing pain, stiffness, swelling, and reduced mobility. It is commonly associated with aging, injury, or overuse, leading to the wear and tear of the knee joint. Symptoms can range from mild discomfort to severe disability, often affecting daily activities.

Get a Free sample for the Knee Osteoarthritis Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report:

Knee Osteoarthritis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2022 to 2036. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Knee Osteoarthritis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Knee Osteoarthritis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalent Cases of Knee Osteoarthritis

Gender-specific Prevalent Cases of Knee Osteoarthritis

Age-specific Prevalent Cases of Knee Osteoarthritis Severity-specific Prevalent Cases of Knee Osteoarthritis

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Knee Osteoarthritis epidemiology trends @ Knee Osteoarthritis Epidemiology Forecast

Knee Osteoarthritis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Knee Osteoarthritis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Knee Osteoarthritis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Knee Osteoarthritis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Knee Osteoarthritis Therapies and Key Companies



JOYCLU: Ono Pharmaceutical/Seikagaku

TRILURON: Fidia Farmaceutici

Pentosan polysulfate sodium (ZILOSUL): Paradigm Biopharma

SAR446959: Sanofi

ANT-301: Anterogen

Allocetra: Enlivex Therapeutics

ICM-203: ICM

TD0015: Sao Thai Duong Joint Stock Company

PPV06: Peptinov

X0002: Techfields Pharma

TLC599: Taiwan Liposome Company

CNTX-4975: Centrexion Therapeutics

Lorecivivint (SM04690): Biosplice Therapeutic

HP-5000: Noven Pharmaceuticals

Invossa (TG-C): Kolon TissueGene

ZILOSUL (pentosan polysulfate sodium): Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals

ReNu (Amniotic Suspension Allograft): Organogenesis

JTA-004: BioSenic (Bone Therapeutics)

Resiniferatoxin: Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

ICM-203: ICM Biotech Australia

RTX-GRT7039: Grünenthal GmbH

StroMel: Akan Biosciences, LLC GSK3858279: GlaxoSmithKline

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Knee Osteoarthritis market share @ Knee Osteoarthritis Treatment Landscape

Knee Osteoarthritis Market Drivers



Rising prevalence of knee osteoarthritis driven by aging populations and increasing life expectancy.

Growing incidence of obesity and sedentary lifestyles, which significantly elevate the risk of knee joint degeneration.

Increasing demand for effective pain management and disease-modifying treatment options. Expanding pipeline of novel therapeutics, including regenerative medicine, stem cell therapies, gene therapies, and disease-modifying osteoarthritis drugs (DMOADs).

Knee Osteoarthritis Market Barriers



Lack of widely approved disease-modifying therapies capable of halting or reversing disease progression.

High clinical trial failure rates due to the complex and heterogeneous nature of osteoarthritis.

Difficulties in demonstrating structural improvement alongside meaningful clinical benefits in regulatory studies.

High development costs and lengthy timelines for innovative biologics and regenerative therapies. Limited availability of validated biomarkers for disease progression and treatment response assessment.

Scope of the Knee Osteoarthritis Market Report



Study Period: 2022–2036

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Knee Osteoarthritis Companies: Sanofi, Anterogen, Enlivex Therapeutics, ICM, Sao Thai Duong Joint Stock Company, Peptinov, Techfields Pharma, Taiwan Liposome Company, Centrexion Therapeutics, Biosplice Therapeutic, Noven Pharmaceuticals, Kolon TissueGene, Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals, Organogenesis, BioSenic (Bone Therapeutics), Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., ICM Biotech Australia, Grünenthal GmbH, Akan Biosciences, LLC, GlaxoSmithKline, and others

Key Knee Osteoarthritis Therapies: JOYCLU, TRILURON, Pentosan polysulfate sodium (ZILOSUL), SAR446959, ANT-301, Allocetra, ICM-203, TD0015, PPV06, X0002, TLC599, CNTX-4975, Lorecivivint (SM04690), HP-5000, Invossa (TG-C), ZILOSUL (pentosan polysulfate sodium), ReNu (Amniotic Suspension Allograft), JTA-004, Resiniferatoxin, ICM-203, RTX-GRT7039, StroMel, GSK3858279, and others

Knee Osteoarthritis Therapeutic Assessment: Knee Osteoarthritis current marketed and Knee Osteoarthritis emerging therapies

Knee Osteoarthritis Market Dynamics: Knee Osteoarthritis market drivers and Knee Osteoarthritis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Knee Osteoarthritis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Knee Osteoarthritis Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Knee Osteoarthritis companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Knee Osteoarthritis Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Knee Osteoarthritis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Knee Osteoarthritis

3. SWOT analysis of Knee Osteoarthritis

4. Knee Osteoarthritis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Knee Osteoarthritis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Knee Osteoarthritis Disease Background and Overview

7. Knee Osteoarthritis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Knee Osteoarthritis

9. Knee Osteoarthritis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Knee Osteoarthritis Unmet Needs

11. Knee Osteoarthritis Emerging Therapies

12. Knee Osteoarthritis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Knee Osteoarthritis Market Analysis (2022–2036)

14. Knee Osteoarthritis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Knee Osteoarthritis Market Drivers

16. Knee Osteoarthritis Market Barriers

17. Knee Osteoarthritis Appendix

18. Knee Osteoarthritis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.