Tissue Heart Valves Market To Reach USD 25,307.93 Million By 2034, Driven By Rising Valvular Heart Disease Cases, TAVR Expansion, And Technological Advancements

MENAFN - GetNews) Key Tissue Heart Valves companies such as Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, CryoLife, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Medtronic, Sorin Group (LivaNova PLC), Braile Biomédica and Labcor Laboratórios, Colibri Heart Valve, ON-X LIFE TECHNOLOGIES, JenaValve Technology Inc., TTK Healthcare Limited, Comed BV, Meril Life Sciences, Beijing Balance Medical Technology Co., Venus Medtech, and others.

(Albany, US) October 01, 2026 - DelveInsight's "Tissue Heart Valves Market" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the global Tissue Heart Valves market, covering key trends, growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, with segmentation by Type, Valve Position, End User, and Geography.

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Key Takeaways from the Tissue Heart Valves Market Report



In September 2025, Edwards Lifesciences launched its next-generation transcatheter heart valve in India for treating aortic stenosis, providing a durable, minimally invasive alternative to open-heart surgery.

The Global Tissue Heart Valves market is expected to increase from USD 10,743.75 million in 2025 to USD 25,307.93 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10.08% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2034.

North America is expected to dominate the market, securing a 38% share in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region.

By type, the stented category is estimated to account for the largest market share of 75% in 2025.

By valve position, the aortic category is estimated to account for the largest market share of 78% in 2025.

By end user, the hospitals category is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2025. The market is moderately concentrated, with leading players including Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, and Medtronic.

Tissue Heart Valves Market Overview

Tissue heart valves, also known as bioprosthetic heart valves, are artificial replacement valves made from biological tissue, typically derived from bovine (cow) pericardium or porcine (pig) heart valves. They are used to replace diseased or damaged native heart valves affected by conditions such as aortic stenosis or mitral regurgitation. These valves are designed to mimic the natural function of the human heart valve and allow one-way blood flow through the heart chambers. Tissue heart valves can be implanted through open-heart surgery or via minimally invasive transcatheter procedures such as TAVR.

The market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of valvular heart diseases, particularly aortic stenosis and mitral regurgitation, along with the rapid expansion of transcatheter procedures. The growing geriatric population, which prefers tissue valves due to the reduced need for lifelong anticoagulation therapy compared to mechanical valves, further supports demand.

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Tissue Heart Valves Market Key Growth Drivers



Rising Prevalence of Valvular Heart Diseases: The rising prevalence of valvular heart diseases, particularly aortic stenosis and mitral regurgitation, is significantly increasing demand for tissue heart valves. As the global population ages and risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes, and rheumatic heart disease remain common, the number of patients requiring valve replacement continues to grow. Tissue valves are widely preferred for their improved durability and reduced need for lifelong anticoagulation.

Rapid Growth of Transcatheter Valve Procedures (TAVR/TAVI): TAVR is exclusively performed using bioprosthetic (tissue) valves, and the expansion of this minimally invasive procedure into intermediate- and low-risk patient groups has substantially increased procedural volumes. Shorter hospital stays, faster recovery times, and reduced surgical risks compared to open-heart surgery have further boosted adoption. Technological Advancements: Innovations such as enhanced anti-calcification treatments, advanced leaflet designs, sutureless surgical valves, and next-generation transcatheter delivery systems have extended valve lifespan and reduced complications. These improvements increase physician confidence and expand eligibility to younger and lower-risk patients.

Tissue Heart Valves Market Dynamics and Trends

According to recent studies (2026), aortic stenosis is the most common valvular heart disease in industrialized countries, affecting approximately 10% of individuals over the age of 75, with around 2–4% experiencing severe forms. Nearly half of those affected were asymptomatic at the time of diagnosis.

As per DelveInsight Business Research LLP (2026), the population prevalence of aortic stenosis in individuals aged 75 years and older was estimated at 12.4%, with 3.4% experiencing severe aortic stenosis, based on studies conducted predominantly in Europe and the US.

Recent studies (2025) also show that the global prevalence of moderate-to-severe mitral regurgitation was 0.67%, rising with age from approximately 0.63% at age 50 to 2.85% at 70 and 6.45% by 90 years. The growing adoption of surgical mitral valve replacement and emerging transcatheter mitral valve replacement (TMVR) procedures, which commonly use bioprosthetic tissue valves, has significantly expanded treatment volumes.

The presence of key market players is also escalating the market. In April 2024, Medtronic plc announced the launch of the Avalus Ultra valve, a next-generation surgical aortic tissue valve designed to facilitate ease of use at implant and lifetime patient management.

However, the market faces limitations due to the relatively limited durability of bioprosthetic valves, which are prone to structural valve degeneration and calcification over time, particularly in younger patients, increasing the likelihood of reintervention and long-term treatment costs. The high cost of transcatheter procedures restricts accessibility in cost-sensitive and developing regions, and stringent regulatory approval processes further delay product launches and increase development expenses.

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Tissue Heart Valves Market Segment Analysis

By Type: Stented Category Dominates the Market

The stented category is estimated to account for the largest market share of 75% in 2025, owing to its widespread clinical acceptance, ease of implantation, and strong compatibility with both surgical and transcatheter procedures. Stented tissue valves consist of biological leaflets mounted on a supportive frame, which provides structural stability and predictable valve positioning during implantation. Most TAVR systems are based on stented bioprosthetic platforms, further expanding adoption globally. In March 2023, Abbott announced FDA approval of its Epic Max stented tissue valve to treat people with aortic regurgitation or stenosis.

By Valve Position: Aortic Valve Category Dominates the Market

The aortic category is estimated to account for the largest market share of 78% in 2025, as aortic stenosis is the most prevalent and clinically treated form of valvular heart disease worldwide. The high incidence of degenerative calcific aortic stenosis in the aging population has led to a substantial rise in both SAVR and TAVR procedures, both of which predominantly use bioprosthetic valves.

By End User: Hospitals Category Dominates the Market

Hospitals are estimated to account for the largest market share in 2025, as they serve as the primary centers for both surgical valve replacement and transcatheter procedures such as TAVR and TMVR. These facilities are equipped with advanced cardiac catheterization labs, hybrid operating rooms, and specialized cardiac surgery teams.

Tissue Heart Valves Market Regional Analysis

North America: North America is poised to secure the largest share of 38% in 2025, due to the high prevalence of valvular heart diseases, strong adoption of TAVR, and the presence of leading market players. According to DelveInsight Business Research LLP (2026), more than 13% of Americans aged 75 years and older are affected by aortic stenosis. In February 2024, the FDA approved the Edwards EVOQUE Tricuspid Valve Replacement System, which uses cow tissue attached to a self-expanding nickel-titanium frame.

Europe: Europe is driving market growth due to its rapidly aging population, high prevalence of valvular heart diseases, early regulatory approvals through CE Mark pathways, and favorable reimbursement frameworks. In the UK, the point prevalence of severe aortic stenosis among individuals aged 55 years and older was estimated at 1.48% in 2019, while the estimated prevalence of aortic stenosis in the adult population of France is approximately 1.17%. In May 2024, Edwards Lifesciences announced the European launch of the SAPIEN 3 Ultra RESILIA valve, which incorporates RESILIA tissue technology designed to extend valve durability.

Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific is emerging as a key growth driver due to its rapidly aging population, rising prevalence of valvular heart diseases, increasing healthcare investments, and expanding hospital infrastructure across countries like China, India, and Japan. In September 2025, Edwards Lifesciences launched its next-generation transcatheter heart valve in India for treating aortic stenosis.

Tissue Heart Valves Market Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape is shaped by a mix of established global players and emerging regional innovators, resulting in a moderately concentrated yet dynamic environment. Major companies such as Edwards Lifesciences, Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, and Boston Scientific dominate the market by offering comprehensive portfolios of surgical and transcatheter tissue valves across multiple valve positions, leveraging strong R&D capabilities, extensive clinical evidence, global sales networks, and early regulatory approvals.

Emerging competitors and regional manufacturers, especially in Asia-Pacific, are gaining traction with cost-competitive devices tailored to local clinical needs, such as Meril Life Sciences' Myval TAVR system and domestic transcatheter valve systems approved in India and Korea. Partnerships, mergers, and incremental innovations in durability and minimally invasive technology continue to intensify competition and may gradually diversify market share.

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Scope of the Tissue Heart Valves Market Report



Study Period: 2023–2034

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2034

Tissue Heart Valves Market CAGR (2026–2034): 10.08%

Market Segments: By Type (Stented, Stentless, and Sutureless), Valve Position (Aortic, Mitral, Pulmonary, and Tricuspid), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Cardiac Specialty Centers), and Geography

Regional Scope: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America

Country Scope: U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and key countries Key Companies: Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, CryoLife, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Medtronic, Sorin Group (LivaNova PLC), Braile Biomédica and Labcor Laboratórios, Colibri Heart Valve, ON-X LIFE TECHNOLOGIES, JenaValve Technology Inc., TTK Healthcare Limited, Comed BV, Meril Life Sciences, Beijing Balance Medical Technology Co., Venus Medtech, and others

Table of Content

Tissue Heart Valves Market Report Introduction

Tissue Heart Valves Market Executive Summary

Tissue Heart Valves Market Key Factors Analysis

Impact Analysis

Regulatory Analysis

Tissue Heart Valves Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Tissue Heart Valves Market Assessment

Competitive Landscape

Startup Funding & Investment Trends

Tissue Heart Valves Market Company and Product Profiles

KOL Views

Project Approach

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