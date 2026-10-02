Ninkear Introduces MBOX18 Mini PC With Intel Core 3 304 And Ultra-Compact 0.36L Design

MENAFN - GetNews)Ninkear has introduced the MBOX18, a new ultra-compact Mini PC designed for users who want everyday desktop computing without the footprint of a traditional tower. Built around the Intel Core 3 304 processor and Intel 18A technology, the MBOX18 combines a palm-sized metal chassis with practical connectivity and support for multi-display workspaces.

With its 0.36-liter form factor and approximately 478-gram weight, the MBOX18 is designed to fit naturally into compact desks, home offices and other space-conscious environments. Its small footprint also allows the computer to be mounted behind a compatible monitor using VESA mounting, helping users maintain a cleaner workspace.

A New Mini PC Built Around Intel 18A Technology

At the center of the MBOX18 is the Intel Core 3 304 processor, featuring a five-core hybrid architecture with clock speeds of up to 4.3GHz. The processor is based on Intel's 18A process technology, giving the MBOX18 a new platform for everyday computing in an unusually small chassis.

The combination is intended for common productivity workloads such as web browsing, office applications, video calls, document work and multitasking. Rather than relying on the physical size of a traditional desktop, Ninkear has focused the MBOX18 on delivering practical computing capability from a much smaller footprint.

Triple-Display Support Without a Separate Dock

For users who work across multiple screens, the MBOX18 includes support for three independent displays directly from the system. Two HDMI outputs support resolutions up to 4K at 120Hz or 8K at 60Hz, while the USB4 port can provide up to 4K at 60Hz.

This configuration allows a compact desk setup to use multiple monitors without requiring a separate display dock or hub. For remote professionals and small-business users, the additional screen space can be useful for keeping documents, communication tools and browser windows visible at the same time.

Compact Connectivity for Everyday Setups

Despite its small chassis, the MBOX18 includes a range of ports intended to accommodate everyday peripherals and accessories.

Connectivity includes USB4 with up to 40Gbps bandwidth, three USB 3.2 ports, a USB 2.0 port, RJ45 Ethernet, dual HDMI outputs and an audio connection. This allows users to connect common peripherals and networking equipment directly to the Mini PC rather than depending on a collection of external adapters.

The USB4 connection also provides a high-speed option for compatible external devices, while wired Ethernet offers an alternative to wireless networking for users who prefer a direct connection.

On-Device AI Support for Everyday Video Calls

The MBOX18 also incorporates a 15 TOPS NPU designed to support selected AI-assisted features. The focus is on practical everyday applications rather than positioning the device as a dedicated AI workstation.

For example, supported video-call features can include background blur, automatic framing and noise reduction. These capabilities can be useful for remote workers and other users who regularly participate in online meetings.

The NPU is therefore positioned as an additional resource for everyday AI-enhanced functions while the MBOX18 remains focused on general-purpose computing.

Designed for Efficient Everyday Computing

Ninkear has designed the MBOX18 around a 15W efficient platform, making it suitable for environments where space and everyday energy consumption are important considerations.

The compact design can be particularly relevant to home offices, shared workspaces, student desks and small-business environments where a full-size desktop tower may be unnecessary.

The MBOX18 comes with 12GB of LPDDR5 memory and a 512GB PCIe 3.0 SSD, with storage expandable to 1TB. This configuration is aimed at providing enough capacity and responsiveness for common productivity tasks, applications and everyday file storage.

Windows 11 is included, along with WPS Office pre-installed, allowing users to begin working with common productivity tools from the first boot.

A Mini PC for Space-Conscious Users

The MBOX18 reflects the growing interest in smaller computing systems that can take the place of conventional desktop towers in everyday environments. Its combination of a 0.36-liter chassis, multiple display outputs, USB4 connectivity and VESA mounting gives users several ways to integrate the system into an existing workspace.

For remote professionals, students, home users and small businesses, the compact format can make it easier to build a functional desktop environment without dedicating significant space to the computer itself.

At the same time, the Intel Core 3 304 platform and Intel 18A technology give the MBOX18 a foundation designed for modern everyday computing, while its 15W design keeps the focus on efficient use rather than desktop-class power consumption.

Ninkear Expands Its Compact Computing Approach

With the MBOX18 Ninkear is continuing its focus on Mini PCs designed to provide practical computing capabilities in smaller physical formats. The new model brings together Intel's Core 3 304 processor, Intel 18A technology, triple-display output, USB4 connectivity and an ultra-compact metal chassis.

The result is a Mini PC aimed at users who value a smaller workspace footprint while still requiring the connectivity and functionality expected from a modern desktop computer.

Ninkear is expected to provide additional information about availability, pricing and promotional offers for the MBOX18 through its official channels.

About

Ninkear is a technology company specializing in compact Mini PCs and computing solutions designed for modern home, office, and everyday use.