MC Wholesalers Expands Premium Kids' Ride-On Toy Line With High-Power 24V And 48V Off-Road Models

TRUGANINA, VICTORIA - 1 October, 2026 - MC Wholesalers has officially announced a major expansion of its product range, introducing a new selection of high-performance 24V and 48V electric vehicles for children. The Victoria-based distributor is responding to a growing preference among Australian families for robust, off-road-capable vehicles that can handle diverse backyard terrains. The updated inventory includes multi-seater buggies, heavy-duty tipper trucks, and licensed models from top brands such as Can-Am, designed to provide a realistic driving experience for older children and those needing more power for outdoor play.

Addressing the Need for Enhanced Power and Durability

While traditional 12V vehicles have long been the standard for younger children, there is an increasing expectation for outdoor equipment that offers longevity and better performance on uneven surfaces. The introduction of 24-volt and 48-volt models addresses this exact gap in the market. These higher-voltage batteries provide greater torque, allowing the vehicles to easily navigate grass, gravel, and slight inclines without stalling or losing traction.

This upgrade in power ensures that the vehicles can comfortably accommodate heavier loads, making them suitable for older children or multiple riders at once. The expanded range features models equipped with dual 750-watt and 1400-watt motors, offering a significant improvement in sustained power delivery and overall reliability during extended outdoor use.

Expanding the Fleet with Licensed and Specialised Vehicles

The latest additions to the Truganina showroom bring a variety of new vehicle styles to Australian consumers. Highlighting the launch are heavy-duty farm dump trucks equipped with electric tippers and six-wheel drive systems, providing an interactive experience for children interested in construction and farming themes.

The lineup also features licensed Can-Am Outlander quad bikes and aggressive off-road UTVs available in multiple colour options, including Barbie Pink and Khaki. By offering these specific styles, MC Wholesalers provides families with high-quality kids' ride-on toys that mirror the design and functionality of full-sized adult recreational vehicles. Premium features such as padded leather seats, functional coil suspension, and deep-tread off-road tyres are now standard across many of the newly introduced 24V and 48V models.

Commitment to Strict Australian Safety Standards

Increasing the power and speed capabilities of children's vehicles requires a serious approach to safety. MC Wholesalers ensures that all new 24V and 48V models strictly adhere to established Australian safety standards. The vehicles feature parental remote-control overrides, allowing adults to take immediate control of the steering, speed, and braking if necessary.

Additional safety components built into the new models include secure safety belts, automatic braking systems that engage the moment the foot pedal is released, and speed-limiting switches that match the vehicle's maximum output to the driver's skill level. This focus on protective features ensures that the substantial increase in voltage and motor size does not compromise the well-being of the driver or passengers.

Local Support and Nationwide Availability

To support the rollout of these advanced models, the company has reinforced its local customer service and dispatch operations. All products are stored in and shipped directly from the Truganina warehouse, allowing for highly efficient processing times. Orders are typically prepared for dispatch across Australia within 24 to 48 hours.

By maintaining a large local inventory and a dedicated support team, the business provides a reliable point of contact for assembly assistance, spare parts, and warranty claims. This local infrastructure guarantees that customers receive timely, friendly support, which is often a challenge when dealing with imported electronics and large outdoor equipment.

About MC Wholesalers

MC Wholesalers is an Australian-owned and operated business based in Truganina, Victoria, specialising in premium recreational vehicles for children. The company offers an extensive selection of 12V, 24V, and 48V electric cars, buggies, dirt bikes, and quad bikes. With a strict focus on quality, safety, and customer satisfaction, MC Wholesalers provides products that comply with Australian standards and are backed by reliable local warranties. The business operates a public showroom open seven days a week and facilitates fast, nationwide shipping through its secure online store.