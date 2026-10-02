Author Richard Lowe Launches Dogpile, A Series On Online Pile-Ons And Public Shaming

MENAFN - GetNews) What happens when an online crowd turns on one person? Author and ghostwriter Richard Lowe has launched Dogpile, a free series of articles on online pile-ons and public shaming, drawn from real threads and his own experience.

Safety Harbor, Fla. - October 1, 2026 - What happens when an online crowd turns on one person, and how do you survive it? Author and ghostwriter Richard Lowe has launched Dogpile, a free series on The Writing King about online pile-ons and public shaming. The series now runs to a dozen articles, each built from a real thread, a real target and what the crowd said.

The series follows pile-ons as they happen. A mother asked a self-publishing group how to publish the bedtime story she wrote for her daughter and was called a thief. A longtime Renaissance faire fan posted a tribute and was torn apart by more than a hundred people. An author asked how to format her comic book for a paperback, and the thread turned into a war over AI. Other articles explain how review bombing works, why writing groups turn hostile, and what a person can do when a pile-on starts.

Lowe writes from experience. He once made a comment on Facebook that drew hundreds of strangers into a gang attack within hours. He has had a YouTube video buried in downvotes and has been harassed on LinkedIn over posts that had nothing to do with the attackers. For years, friends from the belly dance community he photographed came to him for advice after being attacked online.

"Online pile-ons are a real problem, and they're getting far worse," said Lowe. "Somebody asks an honest question, and a crowd of strangers decides it's their chance to perform. The person who asked is the one who pays for it. Writing groups have always been extraordinarily hostile. AI is just the newest target. I wanted a record of what these attacks look like, so people can recognize one when it starts and know they didn't deserve it."

Each Dogpile article opens with a short summary and closes with practical steps: how to respond, when to walk away, and how to stop being part of the crowd. The series covers writing groups, Facebook, Reddit, YouTube, LinkedIn and review sites.

Lowe has been publishing since 2013. He has authored 113+ books under his own name and ghostwritten 54+ books for executives, founders, coaches and professionals. Before turning to books, he spent 33 years in enterprise technology, including 20 years as Director of Computer Operations and Technical Services at Trader Joe's.

The Dogpile series is available at .

About Richard Lowe

Richard Lowe is a ghostwriter and author based in Safety Harbor, Florida, operating as The Writing King. He has authored 113+ books and ghostwritten 54+ books for executives, coaches, athletes and professionals, with a focus on business books, thought leadership and memoir. He also hosts the Leaders and Their Stories interview series. Learn more at .