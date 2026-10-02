Best Website Builder For Musicians: Bandweb Launches A New Standard For Artist Websites

MENAFN - GetNews)"The Bandweb dashboard and the artist site it manages, shown for Calgary band Ghost Factory. The site pulls in the band's streaming links and their Bandcamp merch, and works on desktop and mobile."Build a pro music website in minutes - without learning to design or code... So you can get back to writing, playing, and promoting. Free to try. Releases, tour dates, merch and a live press kit sync automatically from the platforms artists already use.

CALGARY, Alberta - October 1, 2026 - Bandweb today announced the launch of its website builder for independent musicians at bandweb. An artist types their name, and Bandweb finds their profiles across Spotify, Bandcamp, Bandsintown and more than 20 other platforms. It imports their music and artwork and builds a live preview of a finished site in minutes. Once published, the site syncs daily, so new releases, upcoming shows and merch appear without manual updates.

Most musician websites go stale. A single drops, a tour is announced, and the site still shows last year's dates, because general-purpose website builders leave every update to the artist. Bandweb starts from the opposite assumption: the platforms musicians already use are the source of truth, and the website should work with them.

"Musicians already do the hard work of making records and booking shows. Their website shouldn't be one more thing to maintain," said Dean Rud, founder of Bandweb. "At the same time, you need a website and you need to own your fan relationships if you want to grow a fanbase. Bandweb ties that all together. Connect your platforms once, and every release, show and merch drop shows up on its own. Current, complete, and yours."

What Bandweb includes



Automatic sync from 20+ platforms. Releases, artwork and streaming links come in from services including Spotify, Apple Music, Bandcamp and YouTube. Tour dates sync from Bandsintown, and past shows drop off on their own.

A live electronic press kit. Every site includes an EPK page with bio, photos, streaming links, tour dates and recent releases. It stays current as the rest of the site updates, so bookers and press always see the latest version.

Commission-free selling. Artists connect their Shopify, Big Cartel, Bandcamp, Square or Gumroad store, and new items appear on the site as the store updates. Bandweb takes 0% commission on sales; the store's own processing fees still apply.

Custom domains, set up automatically. Artists can register a domain through Bandweb or bring their own, with DNS configured for them. One custom domain is included for each site and premium domains (like and) are available at a steep discount.

Fan email signup and analytics. Built-in signup forms and newsletter tools let artists build a list they own, and the dashboard shows how fans find and use the site. Built to be found. Sites ship with schema markup and sitemaps so search engines can surface new releases and shows.



No coding or design experience is needed. Artists pick from music website templates and adjust colors and type in Bandweb's design editor.

Pricing and availability

Bandweb is available now at bandweb. Building and previewing a site is free, with no credit card required. Artists pay only when they publish: $19 USD per month, or $15 USD per month billed annually. Hosting and daily sync are included.

About Bandweb

Bandweb is a website platform for independent musicians, based in Calgary. It builds artist websites from the platforms musicians already use and keeps them current automatically, so artists can spend their time on the music. Learn more at bandweb.