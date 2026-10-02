NJ Estate Planning Attorney Christine Matus Announces New Litigation Attorney To Handle Guardianship And Probate Disputes At The Matus Law Group

TOMS RIVER, NJ - October 01, 2026 - The Matus Law Group has announced the addition of attorney Seth Weintraub, who will lead a newly established litigation practice focused on guardianship litigation and probate litigation for families throughout the region. According to NJ estate planning attorney ( ) Christine Matus, the expansion allows the firm to serve clients not only in proactive planning but also in resolving complex disputes.

The new litigation area reflects the firm's continued growth after more than two decades of service to New Jersey families. According to NJ estate planning attorney Christine Matus, the addition of a dedicated litigation attorney fills an important need for families who face contested guardianship proceedings and disputes that arise during the probate process. "Estate planning does not end when the documents are signed," Matus explains. "When conflicts arise over a loved one's care or the administration of an estate, families deserve knowledgeable representation to protect their interests and honor their loved one's wishes."

Guardianship and probate matters in Ocean and Monmouth County are handled through the Superior Court, Chancery Division, Probate Part, in Freehold, and these proceedings can become emotionally charged and legally complex. NJ estate planning attorney Christine Matus notes that the firm's expanded services now address both the planning and the courtroom sides of these issues. The firm continues to guide clients through wills, trusts, Medicaid asset protection, special needs planning, and residential real estate matters while now offering focused advocacy in contested matters.

Seth Weintraub brings a diverse legal background to the Matus Law Group. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Criminology and Criminal Justice from the University of Maryland in 2015 and his Juris Doctor from American University Washington College of Law in 2018. Weintraub began his career as a judicial law clerk to the Honorable Teresa Kondrup Coyle in Monmouth County, New Jersey, an experience that provided valuable insight into the judicial system and the litigation process.

"Guardianship and probate disputes often involve families during some of their most difficult moments," Weintraub says. "My goal is to provide practical, personalized counsel tailored to each client's unique goals and circumstances, whether the matter calls for careful planning or thoughtful litigation."

Guardianship litigation may arise when family members disagree about who should serve as guardian for a minor child or an incapacitated adult, or when the appropriateness of a guardianship is challenged. Probate litigation can involve will contests, disputes among beneficiaries, questions concerning the conduct of an executor or administrator, and challenges related to the administration of an estate under New Jersey law, N.J.S.A. 3B:1-1 et seq. Attorney Weintraub emphasizes that early legal guidance can make a meaningful difference in how these matters are resolved.

Probate in New Jersey begins at the Surrogate's Court, located at the Hall of Records in Freehold, where the original will is filed, an executor or administrator is appointed, creditor claims are addressed, and assets are ultimately distributed to beneficiaries. The firm points out that disputes can surface at nearly any stage of this process, and having experienced counsel helps families navigate the proceedings with confidence. The Matus Law Group serves communities including Red Bank, Freehold, Middletown, Tinton Falls, Wall Township, Long Branch, Asbury Park, Holmdel, and Toms River.

For families facing contested guardianship or probate matters in Monmouth County or Ocean County, consulting an experienced estate planning and litigation attorney may help protect their rights and resolve disputes efficiently. The Matus Law Group encourages those with questions about the new practice area to reach out to learn more about available options.

About Matus Law Group:

Matus Law Group is a Red Bank, New Jersey-based firm with more than 30 years of experience in estate planning, special needs planning, Medicaid asset protection, guardianship, probate, and residential real estate matters. Led by Christine Matus, Esq., and now including litigation attorney Seth Weintraub, the firm serves families throughout Monmouth County, Ocean County, and central New Jersey. The office is located at 81 E Water St #2C, Toms River, NJ 08753. For consultations, call (732) 281-0060.

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