THINKCAR T394 AI Pairs Tyler With 610 Racing At The 2026 Shanghai 8-Hour AI Diagnosis, From The Paddock To The Repair Bay

MENAFN - GetNews) 610 Racing crossed the line at the 2026 Shanghai 8-Hour to take 2nd in the GT3 SA class and 7th overall, with THINKCAR diagnostic intelligence behind the effort. The T394 AI - THINKCAR's flagship tablet for the independent repair bay - carries the same diagnostic discipline THINKCAR brings to a competitive GT3 crew. Fix with Experts.

New York, USA - October 2 , 2026 - After eight hours of racing at the Shanghai International Circuit in Jiading, 610 Racing brought the Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II home 2nd in the GT3 SA class and 7th overall. The result was earned the hard way - through qualifying, race incidents, and a determined drive to the flag - and it puts THINKCAR's diagnostic backing on the same grid as the category's factory efforts.

The 2026 Shanghai 8-Hour ran September 25 to 27 as a true endurance test. Its format is decided not by a fixed number of laps but by distance covered in eight hours plus one final lap - so "consistently fast" beats raw speed, and a single unresolved fault or one extra unscheduled stop can overturn the entire result. Three classes - GT3, GTS and GTC - paired professional and amateur drivers in crews of three or four sharing one car, and every decision on pit timing, tire life, fuel and driver changes was driven by real-time data. It is one of Asia-Pacific's leading GT endurance rounds and a flagship of China's top-tier GT calendar: the kind of high-pressure, low-margin environment where diagnosis is the line between a finish and a retirement.

610 Racing fielded a four-driver lineup for the 2026 Shanghai 8-Hour, contesting the GT3 SA class with the Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II: Yang Xiaowei, Steven Zhou, Roy Tang, and Luo Kailuo.

A proving ground for diagnostic discipline

For the 2026 campaign, 610 Racing and partner THINKCAR took the grid together. As a leader in automotive diagnostic AI technology, THINKCAR advances the deep integration of diagnostic large models with real-world repair scenarios - spanning AI diagnosis, new-energy vehicle inspection, remote programming, and technical service platforms - to deliver full-chain AI application services to the automotive aftermarket. 610 Racing's trackside technicians relied on THINKCAR diagnostic tools to keep the team's transporter, service, and support vehicles ready across an eight-hour format where diagnosis and repair must happen against the clock. The Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II itself runs a race-specific ECU outside the passenger-car OBD protocol, so the diagnostic coverage is applied to the team's support fleet rather than the race car. Established in 2023 as the motorsport arm of 610AUTOGROUP - a luxury-car and racing technical-service brand under the Liaoning Aoxing Yuexiu group - 610 Racing became the resident squad at the FIA-certified Tianjin V1 International Circuit in 2024, a pedigree that makes the team a credible proving ground for diagnostic discipline.

"This car gets all the attention, but it's not what worries me before an eight-hour race - it's everything behind it," said 610 Racing driver Roy Tang. "One tap, full-system scan for every support vehicle. Meet my newest teammate, Tyler - fault codes, live data, repair steps, all on one 12-inch screen, pointing us to the next step. No guessing."

The same reliability bar a repair bay sets

An endurance race is the harshest validation a diagnostic tool can face: conditions change by the lap, fault windows are measured in seconds, and the gap between a fixed car and a retired one comes down to diagnosis. That is the same bar a professional repair shop sets every day - a bay cannot wait on a fault nobody can name, and a customer will not return to a shop that guesses. The T394 AI is built for that pressure. Tyler, THINKCAR's AI diagnostic agent, runs on ThinkLLM, THINKCAR's in-house diagnostic model, and is orchestrated by ThinkClaw into specialized agents - System Diagnostic, Maintenance, Fault Analysis, and TCOS Navigation - that reason through faults rather than return a bare code. The design points to a clear, actionable repair path drawn from 48 million EPC parts records, 375,000 standardized repair procedures from Solera AutoData, and a knowledge base of over 100 million diagnostic records and cases, based on THINKCAR internal data.

What it means for the independent repair shop

The independent repair sector runs on the same scarce resource a race team protects: diagnostic expertise. The need is growing - as of 2024, the average vehicle on U.S. roads reached a record 12.6 years old, and roughly 70% of vehicles are past their manufacturer warranty (S&P Global Mobility), so more aging cars mean more diagnostic work landing on the independent bay. When a master technician resolves a fault no scan tool has explained, that judgment is the shop's edge - and its single point of failure. The T394 AI captures that reasoning on the device, so younger technicians reach productive work faster and the bay stays open through staffing changes. The tool is built to work beside the technician, not replace one, augmenting judgment with evidence-anchored guidance drawn from the same knowledge base that backs a competitive GT3 crew - which is why "Fix with Experts" is a principle rather than a tagline.

Availability

The THINKCAR T394 AI will be available through authorized THINKCAR dealers; for product specifications and to find a local authorized dealer, visit thinkcar.

Frequently asked questions

What is Tyler?

Tyler is THINKCAR's AI diagnostic agent. It runs on ThinkLLM, THINKCAR's in-house diagnostic model, and uses a multi-agent architecture - including System Diagnostic, Maintenance, Fault Analysis, and TCOS Navigation - to reason through vehicle faults and generate repair guidance. In internal testing, Tyler returns diagnostic accuracy above 95%, with a clear next step rather than a guess.

How does the T394 AI help a professional repair shop?

When diagnostic reasoning is captured on the device instead of held by one technician, younger staff become productive faster and the shop's capability persists through staffing and ownership changes. Rather than removing the technician from the loop, the tool augments judgment with evidence-anchored guidance.

About THINKCAR

Founded in 2019, THINKCAR is a leading provider of AI-powered automotive diagnostic solutions. With AI patents and a nationally registered automotive AI algorithm, THINKCAR serves 2.4 million users across 215 countries and regions. Its product ecosystem spans 8 categories including diagnostic tools, TPMS, ADAS calibration, EV diagnostics, and remote service platforms.

The T394 AI, its flagship Tyler-powered tablet, will be available through authorized dealers - visit thinkcar for details. Separately, the THINKSCAN 689BT PRO and MUCAR 892BT PRO - a more affordable AI diagnostic lineup separate from the premium T394 AI - are sold online via mythinkcar

Sources & Methodology

610 Racing and THINKCAR, 2026 Shanghai 8-Hour endurance race partnership and results: Shanghai International Circuit, Jiading, September 25–27, 2026; GT3 SA class, 2nd place; overall 7th place; Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II; drivers Yang Xiaowei, Steven Zhou, Roy Tang, and Luo Kailuo. 610 Racing was established in 2023 and became the resident squad at the FIA-certified Tianjin V1 International Circuit in 2024.

2026 Shanghai 8-Hour race format and class structure: a time-based "8 hours + 1 lap" format; GT3, GTS and GTC classes; professional and amateur drivers in crews of three or four sharing one car; pit, tire, fuel and driver-change decisions driven by real-time data (Shanghai International Circuit / event organizer).

THINKCAR internal data: 48 million EPC parts records, 375,000 standardized repair procedures from Solera AutoData, and over 100 million diagnostic records and cases.

S&P Global Mobility: average age of vehicles in operation in the U.S. reached a record 12.6 years in 2024; roughly 70% of vehicles on the road are six or more years old, beyond manufacturer warranty.

THINKCAR product information: T394 AI, Tyler AI diagnostic agent, ThinkLLM model, ThinkClaw orchestration.