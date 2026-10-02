Combox Turns Everyday Digital Chaos Into Something You Actually Enjoy Launching On Kickstarter October 13, 2026

MENAFN - GetNews) Electrocookie's new macro console combines physical controls, AI-powered shortcuts, and customizable workflows to make everyday digital work more intuitive, tactile, and enjoyable.

United States - 1 October, 2026 - Electrocookie, a South Korean tech company, today announced that ComboX, its tactile macro console designed to bring physical control to modern digital workflows, will launch on Kickstarter on October 13, 2026.

As work increasingly spans multiple apps, browser tabs, AI services, and specialized tools, everyday tasks can involve more clicks, shortcuts, and repetitive steps. ComboX brings those actions into a single physical interface, combining 10 hot-swappable mechanical keys, a rotary dial, a joystick, and an interactive LCD display in one compact desktop console.

Rather than relying solely on keyboard shortcuts, users can configure ComboX to launch apps, control media, switch virtual desktops, execute multi-step workflows, and trigger AI actions through physical controls.

"We didn't want to build another macro pad. We wanted a better way to interact with work," said Minsu Kim, CEO of Electrocookie. "Technology keeps adding more apps, more tabs, and more AI tools to our day, but it hasn't made work feel simpler. With ComboX, we wanted productivity to feel intuitive, tactile, and even a little bit playful."

Key features include:



AI Link - Connects captured on-screen content with supported AI services and saved prompts, reducing repetitive steps such as capturing content, opening an AI service, pasting information, and entering a prompt.



Virtual Desktop Control - Use the built-in joystick to navigate between Windows Virtual Desktops or macOS Spaces with a physical control.



Multi Action & Combo Action - Combine multiple actions into a single workflow, from launching apps and folders to triggering custom sequences and commands.



7 Customizable Layers - Create different control layouts for different apps, tasks, and workflows, allowing one console to adapt to multiple use cases. Full Customization - Personalize the experience with hot-swappable mechanical switches, replaceable keycaps, custom LCD backgrounds, and adjustable key backlighting.

ComboX also supports integrations with selected creative and streaming software, including Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe After Effects, and OBS Studio, allowing frequently used controls to be brought closer to the user's fingertips. Its Mobile Mode extends physical shortcut control to supported tablet and mobile phone workflows, with available functions varying by app and its supported shortcuts.

The ComboX Kickstarter campaign will launch on October 13, 2026, with limited Early Bird pricing available to early backers. Estimated delivery is December 2026.

About Electrocookie

Electrocookie is a South Korean tech company focused on creating tactile tools that make digital work more intuitive, interactive, and enjoyable. ComboX is the company's first product, bringing physical controls, software automation, AI workflows, and customization together in a compact desktop console.