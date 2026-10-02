15-Year-Old Ukrainian Detained In Warsaw Over Online Searches About Possible Terrorist Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Warsaw police said this in an official statement, according to Ukrinform.

According to the statement, law enforcement officers received information about the teenager's suspicious online activity and began checking whether it could have been linked to preparations for a crime.

The investigation involved officers from the Prevention, Juvenile and Pathology Division of the Warsaw V District Police Headquarters, as well as experts from the Counter-Terrorism and Homicide Division of the Warsaw Metropolitan Police and the Forensic Laboratory.

Police established the identity and place of residence of the 15-year-old. During a search, they seized a laptop and a phone. The devices were handed over to experts for forensic examination and extraction of data that could be relevant to the investigation.

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Based on the evidence collected, police classified the minor's actions as preparation for murder, which is subject to criminal prosecution. At the same time, law enforcement officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances and content of his online activity.

After the necessary procedural steps were completed, the teenager was brought before the District Court for Warsaw-Zoliborz in the Family and Juvenile Division. The court ordered that he be placed in a youth detention and rehabilitation center for three months.

The teenager's further fate will be decided by the Family and Juvenile Court.

Photo: Warsaw Police