Media: 82-Year-Old Suspect In Odesa Soldier's Murder Thought He Was Working For SBU

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the Dumskaya news outlet, Ukrinform reports.

According to the report, the victim was a first rank captain in the Ukrainian Navy who had previously been the target of an assassination attempt.

"The hitman – an 82-year-old resident of Dnipro – came to Odesa convinced that he was carrying out an assignment from the Security Service of Ukraine. His victim was a 50-year-old captain of the first rank who had previously been shot at, also in a car. However, the previous assassination attempt was thwarted," the report said.

It noted that the previous attempt on the Navy captain's life took place on May 9.

Early on September 30, a man's body with a gunshot wound was found on the roadside of Liustdorfska Road in Odesa, near a car.

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Later, law enforcement officers charged with intentional murder a man detained after a body with a gunshot wound was found on the roadside. According to the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, the man, driving a ZAZ car, deliberately caused a collision with a Chevrolet in Odesa's Kyivskyi district. A 50-year-old serviceman was driving the Chevrolet.

According to the prosecutor's office, after the crash, the drivers began discussing what had happened. Investigators say that during the confrontation, the suspect pulled out a pistol and shot the 50-year-old Chevrolet driver in the chest. The serviceman fell onto the asphalt from the gunshot wound, after which, according to law enforcement officers, the suspect approached him and fired another aimed shot at his neck. The victim died at the scene from his injuries.