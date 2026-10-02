Ukrainian And Partner Intelligence Services Have Data On Russia's Plans To Attack EU Countries - Sybiha

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha said this while speaking to journalists, in response to a question from a Ukrinform correspondent.

He expressed his belief that Russia is trying to halt or reduce support for Ukraine by creating high levels of risk and pressure through operations in European countries.

Sybiha said that Europe was already at war with Russia, regardless of how it might try to reassure itself, and that Russia viewed the situation in the same way. He noted that Russia's operations in European countries had gone beyond hybrid warfare and now constituted acts of sabotage and subversion.

Sybiha added that Ukrainian and European intelligence services had information about Russia's specific plans to attack individual European countries. He stressed that intelligence agencies were aware of these plans and that Europe needed to prepare for potential attacks, with prevention being the top priority.

EU supports modernization of Ukrainian Armed Forces training centers

As Ukrinform reported, U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said that Russia's hybrid actions are primarily aimed at diverting allies from supporting Ukraine, and that the response should be to further strengthen assistance to Kyiv.

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that the Alliance's responses to Russia's hybrid attacks are not always public and are not necessarily based on a "tit-for-tat" principle.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna called on European leaders to stop describing Russia's actions as "hybrid attacks," arguing that they involve acts of sabotage that are part of Russia's systematic actions against Europe and effectively constitute a "kind of war."