Zelensky: Good Results On EU 2026, 2027 Support

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that talks with the European Union had produced "good results" in addressing Ukraine's financial and defense needs for 2026 and 2027.

"We have agreed on the format, timeline, and steps needed to ensure full coverage. Going forward, we will coordinate this work and align our actions every month, ensuring continuous coordination," he said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said earlier that EU and Ukrainian teams had identified means to cover Ukraine's budget and defense needs for those years.