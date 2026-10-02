Research Fellow, School of Biological Sciences, Monash University

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Dr Scarlett Howard is a lecturer and research group leader in the School of Biological Sciences at Monash University. Her research spans cognition, behaviour, pollination, ecology, zoology, neurobiology, environmental change, and bio-inspired solutions. She predominantly works with bees and other insects to explore the cognitive abilities of miniature insect brains. Her work on honeybee cognition and pollination spans between collaborations across the world.

Scarlett has previously worked at the Centre for Integrative Ecology (CIE), School of Life and Environmental Sciences at Deakin University, the Bio-Inspired Digital Sensing (BIDS) Lab, School of Media and Communication at RMIT University, the School of BioSciences at the University of Melbourne, the Experience-Dependent Plasticity in Insects (EXPLAIN) Team in the Research Center on Animal Cognition (CRCA) with CNRS - Université Toulouse III - Paul Sabatier (Toulouse, France).



2022–present Lecturer, Monash University

2020–2022 Postdoctoral research fellow, Deakin University

2019–2020 Postdoctoral research fellow, CNRS, Université Toulouse III - Paul Sabatier 2016–2019 PhD candidate, RMIT University



2019 RMIT University, PhD

2015 University of Melbourne, Master of Science (Zoology) 2014 University of Melbourne, Bachelor of Science (Zoology)

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