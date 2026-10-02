Messi's Takeover Of Spanish Second-Division Side Eldense Complete

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MADRID, Oct 2 (NNN-dpa) -- Argentina football great Lionel Messi has become the official owner of Spanish second-division side CD Eldense, German Press Agency (dpa) reported, citing the club near Alicante on Thursday.

"Club Deportivo Eldense officially announces that Leo Messi has taken over the club, marking the start of a new and exciting stage in the club's more than 100-year history," a statement said.

The transaction still has to be approved by the Supreme Sports Council. This is considered a formality. The club gave no details of the financial terms.

Eldense is Messi's second involvement as a majority shareholder in a Spanish club and his first at a professional side.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain player, currently playing his fourth season with Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, already owns fifth-division side UE Cornellà.

--NNN-dpa