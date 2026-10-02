Saudi-Led Coalition Says It Intercepted Two Ballistic Missiles, Four Drones Over Southern Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Oct 2 (NNN-Anadolu) -- The Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen's government said Thursday evening that it intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles and four drones over southern Saudi Arabia.

Anadolu Ajansi reported the coalition in a statement said the two ballistic missiles were intercepted and destroyed over the cities of Khamis Mushait and Jazan.

Four drones were also intercepted and destroyed over Khamis Mushait, it added.

The coalition said its forces would continue“taking and implementing operational measures to deter the Houthi militia.”

It provided no further details about casualties or damage caused.

Earlier Thursday, the Saudi-led coalition said a drone attack it attributed to the Houthis had targeted the electricity distribution station in Medina.

Coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki said the attack occurred early Tuesday, Sept 29, and caused one transformer to go out of service without affecting the electricity grid.

On Sept. 15, the coalition said Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed a drone it attributed to the Houthis south of Mecca before it entered the city's restricted airspace.

Saudi Arabia has led a coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government against the Houthis since March 2015. The group has controlled the capital Sanaa and several provinces since September 2014.

--NNN-ANADOLU