Saudi Arabia Denies Reports Of Suicide Bomber At Grand Mosque In Mecca

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Oct 2 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Saudi authorities on Friday denied reports of a suicide bomber at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, saying a man was arrested for harassing passersby and causing panic, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported.

“Security authorities in the holy capital arrested a person for harassing passersby and spreading fear and panic among them and he was dealt with immediately,” authorities said in a statement on X.

“The security authorities confirm that there is no truth to the claims being circulated regarding the incident,” the statement said.

The statement provided no further details about the suspect.

Earlier claims circulating on social media alleged that a suspected suicide bomber wearing an explosive vest had approached the Kaaba, a cube-shaped stone building located at the centre of the Grand Mosque that serves as Islam's holiest sanctuary, before being apprehended by security personnel.

--NNN-ANADOLU