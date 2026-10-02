Assam Panchayats Get Rs 525 Crore Finance Commission Allocation: CM Sarma

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 2 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the state government is working to strengthen villages and Panchayats by promoting self-reliance and ensuring that development reaches the grassroots.

In a post on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, CM Sarma paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and highlighted the Assam government's initiatives aimed at empowering rural communities.

“The nation, guided by his vision, is forging ahead in a new era of Swadeshi and Atmanirbharta, ensuring growth reaches the last man standing,” CM Sarma said.

He said that in 2025, more than Rs 525 crore was allocated by the Finance Commission to Assam's Panchayats to carry forward welfare initiatives at the grassroots.

The Chief Minister said the state government would continue to follow Gandhi's vision by empowering villages and Panchayats and making them more resilient and self-reliant.

“We will continue to follow his footsteps, empowering our villages and panchayats to become more resilient and Atmanirbhar,” CM Sarma said.

The Chief Minister's remarks came as the country observed Gandhi Jayanti, commemorating the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and his emphasis on village-based development, self-reliance and grassroots participation.

The Assam government's focus on Panchayati Raj institutions forms part of its broader rural development efforts.

The state's Panchayat and Rural Development Department implements programmes covering wage employment, rural housing, livelihoods, infrastructure development and social security.

The Assam Economic Survey 2025-26 notes that Finance Commission grants have supported decentralised planning and infrastructure development at the Gram Panchayat level.

CM Sarma's statement also underscored the government's emphasis on Swadeshi and Atmanirbharta as key elements of its development approach, with rural institutions positioned as important vehicles for delivering welfare and development programmes.

The Chief Minister's message stressed that strengthening villages and Panchayats would help ensure that the benefits of development reach people at the grassroots level across Assam.