Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh Pay Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi On Birth Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, recalling his teachings on truth, non-violence, self-reliance and public service.

Amit Shah took to the social media platform X and said Mahatma Gandhi did not consider Swaraj merely as the goal of freedom, but the foundation of self-respect and self-reliance.

“Mahatma Gandhi ji did not consider Swaraj merely as the goal of freedom, but as the foundation of self-respect and self-reliance. With the belief that no nation can become great without being connected to its roots, he established Swadeshi, one's own language, one's own culture and cleanliness as the fundamental philosophy of Indian society,” HM Shah said.

“Gandhi ji taught through his life that when there is devotion in action and purity in thoughts, no goal is impossible. On the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi ji, who gave the message of truth, non-violence and compassion to the entire world, I pay my respectful obeisance to him,” he added.

Rajnath Singh also paid homage to Gandhi, saying his principles continue to inspire people across the world.

“On the occasion of the revered Bapu's birth anniversary, we offer our humble respects and respectful homage. By walking the path of truth and non-violence, he gave a new direction to India's freedom movement. His message of peace, tolerance, equality and unity remains a source of inspiration for the entire world,” Singh said.

He said Gandhi had deep faith in the values of Indian culture and civilisation and presented the strength of India's spiritual and moral heritage to the world.

“Drawing inspiration from his ideas of Swadeshi, self-reliance and Sarvodaya, we continue to move forward relentlessly. His emphasis on social harmony, cleanliness and public service remains relevant even today. The life and ideals of the revered Bapu inspire us to fulfil our duties towards society and the nation,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid tribute to Gandhi on his birth anniversary and extended greetings to the people of the state on the International Day of Non-Violence.

“On the sacred birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi ji, who walked the path of truth and non-violence to convey the message of freedom to the entire world through indigenous means and non-violence, millions of salutations,” CM Yogi said.

He added that Gandhi's ideals, simplicity and thoughts continue to guide people in building a self-reliant and developed India.