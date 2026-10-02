PM E-DRIVE Scheme Enables 26.59 Lakh EV Sales, Helps Expand Charging Infra

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) The PM E-DRIVE scheme, launched in September 2024, has enabled 26.59 lakh EV sales (as of June 2026), accelerating EV adoption, expanding charging infrastructure and strengthening the domestic manufacturing ecosystem, according to an official statement.

With an outlay of Rs 11,900 crore and implementation extended until March 2028, the scheme supports multiple EV categories and infrastructure.

It supports incentives for 28.30 lakh EVs, and also supports e-buses, charging stations and testing facilities, advancing cleaner, sustainable mobility across India, said the government factsheet.

About Rs 4,391 crore has been allocated for the deployment of 14,028 e-buses under the PM E-DRIVE scheme. Of these, 14,000 e-buses have been allocated (as of August 2026).

About 13,800 e-buses have been allocated to seven cities - Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune and Surat. Grant support is also available for EV public charging stations (EV PCS) and upgradation of testing agencies.

Nearly Rs 2,000 crore has been earmarked for nationwide EV PCS across India. Rs 851 crore has been approved for deployment of 8,147 chargers to three oil marketing companies and 10 states (as of September 28, 2026).

Moreover, Rs 780 crore has been allocated for modernisation and upgradation of vehicle testing agencies.

Electric mobility is gathering pace, driven by targeted policies, financial incentives and supportive measures.

The scheme provides demand incentives and infrastructure support across various vehicle categories and associated components.

The categories covered include e-2 Wheelers (e-2Ws), e-3 Wheelers (e-3Ws), including registered e-rickshaws and e-carts and L5, e-Ambulances, e-Trucks, e-Buses, charging infra, and upgradation of testing agencies.

Registered e-2Ws receive an incentive of Rs 2,500/kWh (capped at Rs 5,000 per vehicle). This applies to vehicles priced up to Rs 1.5 lakh ex-factory, with a total fund allocation of Rs 2,767 crore. The scheme aims to support 45.79+ lakh registered e-2Ws.

Target sales for the sub-component registered e-3W (L5) have been achieved, and the segment was closed on December 26, 2025. Support for e-3Ws (e-rickshaws and e-carts) continues until March 2028, said the factsheet.

-IANS

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