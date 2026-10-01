Assam Police Seize Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 60 Lakh, Arrest Two

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 2 (IANS) Assam Police have seized a large consignment of suspected narcotic tablets worth around Rs 60 lakh and arrested two persons in Hailakandi district, officials said on Friday.

The operation was carried out as part of intensified action against the trafficking and illegal transportation of narcotic substances in the district.

According to officials, police recovered 816.9 grams of suspected Yaba tablets during the operation.

Two persons, identified as Baharul Alam Majumdar and Chayekh Hussain Laskar, were arrested in connection with the seizure.

Officials said the accused were taken into custody after police intercepted them and recovered the contraband from their possession.

The seized tablets are suspected to be Yaba, a synthetic drug containing methamphetamine and caffeine and commonly trafficked across the northeastern region. The estimated street value of the seized contraband is around Rs 60 lakh, officials said.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to establish the source of the drugs and identify the intended recipients. Investigators are also examining whether the arrested persons are linked to a larger inter-state narcotics trafficking network operating through Assam and neighbouring states.

Police are questioning the two accused to gather information about the supply chain, including the origin of the consignment, its intended destination and other persons allegedly involved in the network.

The latest seizure comes amid stepped-up operations by law enforcement agencies in Assam against the trafficking of synthetic drugs and other narcotic substances.

Officials said surveillance and checking have been intensified in vulnerable areas and along routes suspected to be used for transporting narcotics.

The police are also examining the financial trail associated with the seized consignment and other evidence gathered during the operation.

Further details are expected as the investigation progresses.

The seizure of the suspected Yaba tablets is being viewed as a significant breakthrough in the ongoing crackdown on narcotics trafficking in Hailakandi and adjoining areas. Police said strict legal action would be taken against those found involved in the trafficking or distribution of the banned substances.