Why Did CRWD, TWLO, P Stocks Hit 52-Week Highs Today?



CrowdStrike stock hit a record high as investors bet on rising demand for cybersecurity tools.

Twilio stock rose to a nearly five-year high of $305.95 after it was selected to join the S & P 500. Everpure stock hit a record $135.68, supported by optimism about double-digit annual revenue growth.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD), Twilio Inc. (TWLO), and Everpure (P) climbed toward fresh 52-week highs on Thursday, highlighting strong investor interest in technology and index-driven opportunities.

Twilio and Everpure stocks gained 3% and 2%, respectively, while CrowdStrike edged up 0.5%.

CrowdStrike Extends AI-Driven Rally

CrowdStrike stock climbed to a record high of $269.30, and ended September with over a 14% monthly advance. The cybersecurity company has attracted investor attention as businesses increase spending on security tools designed to protect AI systems, autonomous agents, and AI-generated software.

Much of the recent enthusiasm centers on CrowdStrike's integration with the OpenAI Marketplace. The move strengthens the company's position in a developing market for securing AI agents and code created by generative AI systems. CrowdStrike's financial results have also supported the rally, with fiscal second-quarter revenue rising 26% year on year to $1.47 billion.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remains in 'neutral' territory.

Twilio Gets S & P 500 Boost

Twilio stock surged to nearly a five-year high of $305.95 after S & P Dow Jones Indices announced that the cloud communications company would join the S & P 500 before trading begins on Oct. 6. Twilio will take the place of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD), creating a potential source of incremental demand from funds designed to track the benchmark.

Last week, HSBC downgraded Twilio to Reduce from Hold and set a $211 price target, saying the stock's valuation has become too high after a 30% gain since Meta launched Muse on Sept. 8.

The firm believes investors are expecting Twilio to become a key communications provider for Meta's Muse AI agents and the wider consumer AI-agent market. However, it cautioned that Meta's own AI voice technology could limit how much revenue Twilio captures from those interactions. Retail sentiment around the stock improved to 'bullish' from 'neutral' the previous day.

Everpure Caps A Strong September

Everpure stock jumped to an all-time high of $135.68 as the company continues to post double-digit year-on-year revenue growth, while its addition to the S & P 500 helped draw additional attention from institutional and retail investors.

At the analyst day on Sept.23, Everpure said it expects fiscal year 2028 revenue of $7 billion to $7.3 billion, representing 39%-45% growth. Everpure maintained its FY27 revenue growth outlook of 37%-38%. Retail sentiment around the stock remained in 'neutral' territory.

So far this year, CRWD, TWLO and P stocks have gained between 100% and 159%.

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