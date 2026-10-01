Ahead Of 2027 MLC Polls, Congress & BJP Leaders From Armoor Join BRS

Leaders from the Congress and BJP belonging to the Armoor constituency joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) under the leadership of former MLA Jeevan Reddy on Friday. BRS Working President K T Rama Rao (KTR) welcomed the new entrants into the party fold at Telangana Bhavan.

This political development comes ahead of the forthcoming biennial elections to the Telangana Legislative Council from the Graduates' Constituencies. The biennial elections are scheduled to be held in March 2027, as the terms of office for sitting MLCs Vani Devi and Teenmar Mallanna are set to expire in the poll-bound constituencies.

Earlier Defections in Ranga Reddy

Earlier, on September 27, several prominent leaders from the Congress joined the BRS in the presence of BRS working president K T Rama Rao. The joining programme was held at the BRS office in Ranga Reddy district under the leadership of Rajendranagar constituency in-charge Patlolla Karthik Reddy.

KTR welcomed the new entrants into the party by draping them with pink scarves. Those who joined the BRS included former district Congress vice-president B. Sai Reddy, former MPTC member and Market Committee director B. Raju, former Manikonda sarpanch Yalala Naresh, former Puppalaguda MPTC member Papalal Singh, former Manikonda sarpanch Jaihind Rao and Manikonda councillor Yalala Lavanya, among others.

Former ministers Sabitha Indra Reddy, Jagadish Reddy and Srinivas Goud, MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy, MLC Naveen Reddy and other senior BRS leaders from Ranga Reddy district attended the programme.

BRS Leaders Confident of Return to Power

Former minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said several leaders were joining the BRS because they believed KCR was the“protector” of Telangana. She criticised the Congress government and said that had KCR remained in power, the Metro Rail would have reached Shamshabad.

Describing KCR and KTR as visionary leaders, she said people wanted KCR to return to power and that he continued to remain in their hearts.

Karthik Reddy said leaders and workers were joining the BRS as they believed the Congress party's tenure was over and that the BRS would return to power. He said the party would work hard to win all 14 Assembly constituencies in the erstwhile Ranga Reddy district. (ANI)

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