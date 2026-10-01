Himalayan Region Landslides: Massive Mountain Collapse in Uttarakhand & Nepal Massive landslides are being reported across the Himalayan region, with dramatic footage showing mountainsides collapsing in Uttarakhand's Kumaon region and Nepal. Huge rocks, soil and debris can be seen surging down steep Himalayan slopes, with a major collapse near Nepal's Kali Gandaki River also captured on camera. The powerful scenes highlight the continuing landslide threat across the rain-hit Himalayan belt. 00:00 - Massive landslides rock the Himalayan region 01:00 - Nepal hit by another dramatic mountain collapse 02:20 - Dramatic Himalayan landslide footage continues

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