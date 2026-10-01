Drishyam 3 Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Strong Advance Booking Sets Up A Big Opening For Ajay Devgn

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has finally arrived in theatres, bringing Ajay Devgn back as Vijay Salgaonkar. With strong advance bookings, the thriller is expected to attract audiences and post a solid opening on Friday.

Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam 3: The Conclusion, the final chapter of the beloved Hindi thriller franchise. Abhishek Pathak's directorial venture released in the theaters on Friday, October 2 amidst a lot of buzz and strong interest from the audience. Early box office tracking indicates a decent opening for the film. Trade tracker Sacnilk reports that Drishyam 3 has earned Rs 2.85 crore net in India from 1,210 shows so far with an occupancy of 32%. Its India gross collection is Rs 3.36 crore at present.

The film had already got off to a strong start from advance sales before reaching cinemas. Drishyam 3 has collected Rs 60.17 crore gross in India including blocked seats in seven days currently open for booking. Excluding the blocked seats, the advance collection is Rs 49.29 crore. Tickets sold for 51,570 shows is around 18.02 lakh. Friday has contributed the largest share with the film collecting Rs 31.65 crore gross from advance bookings. Without blocked seats, it is Rs 27.92 crore from around 8.82 lakh tickets in 16,125 shows.

The advance sales also indicate continued interest through the opening weekend. The film has recorded Rs 14.77 crore in advance bookings for Saturday and Rs 11 crore for Sunday. Bookings for the following weekdays currently stand at Rs 93.87 lakh for Monday, Rs 91.88 lakh for Tuesday and Rs 86.37 lakh for Wednesday. The October 1 premiere generated Rs 3.18 lakh from 84 shows before closing. For Wednesday, October 7, the film has sold 52,606 tickets across 1,898 shows, with advance occupancy at 12%.

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is the third and final installment of the Hindi Drishyam franchise, with Ajay Devgn returning as Vijay Salgaonkar. The original story is an adaptation of the Malayalam film Drishyam, but the third instalment in Hindi takes a different route as compared to the Malayalam franchise. Reactions so far have pointed to the performances, suspense and climax. With strong advance bookings and the weekend opening fast approaching, the film's theatrical run will now be watched closely.