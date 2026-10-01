BAPS Says Probe Found No Request To Exclude Women During Eiffel Tower Visit
In a post on X, BAPS said it was responding to the publication of the official investigation findings concerning the delegation's visit and reiterated its concern for the employees affected by the events surrounding the visit.
“Following the publication of the official investigation findings concerning our delegation's visit to the Eiffel Tower, BAPS wishes first to reiterate its concern for the employees affected by the events surrounding the visit,” it said.
The organisation said it had consistently maintained that it never asked for female employees to be hidden, removed or excluded from the visitor route.
“From the outset, BAPS has consistently stated that it never asked for female employees to be hidden, removed or excluded. The investigation establishes this fact that BAPS made no such request for women to be excluded along the visitor route,” the post said.
The controversy emerged after female employees were reportedly sidelined during the delegation's visit to the Eiffel Tower. According to the investigation findings cited in the matter, a chain of miscommunication and operational failures resulted in women being removed or replaced at their posts.
The incident has also prompted a response from Branco-Ruivo, who has headed the Societe d'Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel (SETE) since 2018.
In a message to employees, Branco-Ruivo said he had never instructed staff to remove or replace women during the visit.
“I wish to reiterate that at no point did I give any instructions aimed at removing or replacing women within this delegation,” he said.
BAPS said it hoped the clarification would help improve understanding of the circumstances and enable everyone involved to move forward respectfully.
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