AI, Sustainability Dominate Agenda As GOTECH 2026 Draws 2,600 Attendees

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) More than 2,600 energy professionals, researchers and technology specialists from 70 countries gathered in Dubai this week as the Gas & Oil Technology Conference and Exhibition (GOTECH 2026) wrapped up with a strong focus on artificial intelligence, sustainability and operational efficiency.

Hosted by Dragon Oil in partnership with the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), the three-day event brought together representatives from 1,206 companies, alongside 40 exhibitors and 11 sponsors, reflecting growing interest in technology-driven transformation across the oil and gas industry.

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Held under the theme“Energising the Future through Leadership, Innovation, Sustainability, AI, and Talent,” the conference centred on how emerging technologies can help energy companies improve productivity, reduce costs and address environmental challenges.

“The strong global participation at GOTECH 2026 reflects the importance of collaboration and knowledge exchange in advancing a more innovative, efficient and sustainable energy industry,” said Abdulkarim Ahmed AlMaazmi, chief executive of Dragon Oil and chairperson of GOTECH 2026.

“We believe technology and AI create their greatest impact when combined with human expertise and talent capable of turning innovation into tangible results,” he added.

The conference received around 1,300 technical paper submissions from across the world, with 250 selected for presentation during 52 specialised sessions. Topics ranged from artificial intelligence, machine learning and digital transformation to well integrity, sustainable well design, reservoir analysis, water injection and carbon dioxide leakage monitoring.

AI featured prominently throughout the event, particularly during the final day, when speakers showcased digital tools designed to optimise operational shutdowns, predict geothermal energy potential, identify downhole obstructions in gas wells and detect internal valve leakages. Other discussions focused on how AI-powered data analytics can improve equipment-failure diagnostics and enhance efficiency in complex operating environments.

Industry leaders and chief executives also took part in discussions examining the future of the oil and gas sector amid evolving geopolitical, environmental and technological pressures. Dedicated sessions explored opportunities and challenges across the Caspian energy market, with participation from representatives of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

Sustainability remained a recurring theme, with the International Association of Oil & Gas Producers (IOGP) leading discussions on emissions reduction, pollution management and the need for integrated energy systems capable of meeting growing future demand.

The event also sought to encourage the next generation of industry professionals through a university programme that hosted 30 students from the UAE, offering exposure to emerging technologies and career opportunities in the energy sector.

Organisers said the conference underscored the industry's push to translate innovation into practical applications, as companies increasingly turn to AI, digitalisation and cross-border collaboration to navigate a rapidly evolving energy landscape.