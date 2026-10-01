India And Pakistan To Clash In Pool Phase At 2027 Cricket World Cup
India also have Australia in their pool in a repeat of the 2023 final. Their encounter will open the second stage of the World Cup in Cape Town on October 7, with the tournament co-hosted by South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe.Recommended For You
India and Pakistan have a fierce rivalry on the cricket pitch, fuelled by political tensions between the subcontinent neighbours.
There will likely be a fervent atmosphere at the Wanderers, nicknamed the 'Bullring', a high-scoring ground that will also stage the final on November 21.
Afghanistan, co-hosts Zimbabwe and an as yet unknown qualifier are also in Group A with the top three teams in each pool advancing to the Super 7 phase, along with the best of the fourth-placed teams across the two pools.
Co-hosts South Africa, who have yet to lift the World Cup, are in Group B with England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and another qualifier.
The first stage of the competition is a round-robin three-team event that starts on October 2 and will produce the final qualifier for the second stage.2027 Cricket World Cup:
Group A: Afghanistan, Australia, India, Pakistan, Zimbabwe, Qualifier A
Group B: Bangladesh, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Qualifier BFixtures:
Preliminary group:
Three teams will play in a round robin series in Windhoek from October 2 with one team advancing to the group stage.
Group A:
October 7 - India v Australia, Cape Town
October 8 - Pakistan v Afghanistan, Centurion
October 9 - Zimbabwe v Qualifier A, Bulawayo
October 10 - India v Pakistan, Johannesburg
October 11 - Zimbabwe v Afghanistan, Bulawayo
October 12 - Australia v Qualifier A, Paarl
October 14 - India v Afghanistan, Centurion
October 15 - Pakistan v Qualifier A, Bloemfontein; Zimbabwe v Australia, Harare
October 17 - India v Qualifier A, Bloemfontein
October 18 - Australia v Afghanistan, KuGompo City (formerly East London)
October 19 - Zimbabwe v Pakistan, Harare
October 21 - Afghanistan v Qualifier A, KuGompo City
October 22 - Australia v Pakistan, Paarl
October 24 - Zimbabwe v India, Victoria Falls
Group B:
October 8 - England v Bangladesh, Windhoek
October 9 - South Africa v New Zealand, Cape Town
October 10 - Sri Lanka v Qualifier B, Windhoek
October 12 - New Zealand v Bangladesh, KuGompo City
October 13 - England v Sri Lanka, Windhoek; South Africa v Qualifier B, Paarl
October 16 - Sri Lanka v Bangladesh, Durban; South Africa v England, Gqeberha
October 17 - New Zealand v Qualifier B, Harare
October 19 - South Africa v Bangladesh, Durban
October 20 - New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Johannesburg; England v Qualifier B, Harare
October 22 - South Africa v Sri Lanka, Johannesburg
October 23 - England v New Zealand, Gqeberha
October 23 - Bangladesh v Qualifier B, Centurion
Super Sevens:
Seven teams will compete in a round-robin phase from October 25 to November 14, with the top four teams advancing to the semifinals.
Semifinals:
November 17 - Cape Town
November 18 - Centurion
Final:
November 21 - JohannesburgALSO READ
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