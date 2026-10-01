UAE Strongly Condemns Houthi Attack On Power Distribution Station In Madinah
The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said on Thursday the Iran-backed group had attacked Taiba electricity distribution station in Madinah two days ago, putting one transformer out of service but without affecting the electricity network in the Muslim Holy City.Recommended For You
In a statement, UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that this attack constitutes a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of Saudi Arabia and a threat to its security and stability.
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The Ministry reiterated the UAE's full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.ALSO READ
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