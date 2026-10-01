Ahmed Bin Mohammed Military College Concludes Exercise For 22Nd Batch Of Cadets
The exercise aims to enhance the candidates' readiness for internal security operations and combat in built-up areas, equip them with the skills necessary to operate within joint forces, and prepare them to support internal security forces across various situations and missions.
During the final day of the exercise, scenarios were executed in several stages, including: an air strike on enemy observation posts, riot control, amphibious landing, airborne operations, and combat in built-up areas.
HE the Chief of Staff of the Qatari Armed Forces honored the supporting forces.
The conclusion of the exercise was attended by Deputy Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Major General Mohammed Misfer Al Shahwani, Deputy Chief of Staff for Education Major General (Pilot) Salem Abdullah Al Dosari, and a number of senior officers from the Qatari Armed Forces and the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya).
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