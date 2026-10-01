Jumbo Electronics Kicks Off 'Mega Promotion'

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Jumbo Electronics has announced the return of its highly anticipated“Mega Promotion”, running from September 29 to October 19.

Combining attractive prices, exciting rewards and added shopping benefits, the promotion is designed to give customers greater value while upgrading their technology, homes and everyday lifestyles.

The Jumbo Mega Promotion offers customers the opportunity to shop from an extensive selection of consumer electronics and home appliances, including televisions, smartphones, laptops, audio products, large and small domestic appliances, kitchen appliances, accessories and more.

With a wide portfolio of leading international brands available under one roof, customers can find products suited to different needs, preferences and budgets.

Adding further value to the shopping experience, customers making purchases of QR500 and above during the promotion period will receive assured gift vouchers from a diverse selection of lifestyle partners.

The participating voucher partners include My Book, Nando's, JS Perfumes, JS Sunglasses, Q Dot Travels, Oodles Wok, Sky Jewellery and Qatar Oasis.

Covering dining, fragrances, eyewear, travel, jewellery, entertainment and everyday lifestyle experiences, the vouchers extend the benefits of the Mega Promotion beyond electronics and appliances.

Customers can also enjoy a range of additional benefits while shopping during the Mega Promotion.

They can earn and redeem Mukafa or Nojoom, or earn Avios or Air Miles, with one loyalty programme applicable per purchase.

Customers can also take advantage of 0% instalment options, making it easier to purchase their preferred products with greater payment flexibility.

Another benefit of the campaign is 36 months extended warranty, offering customers additional confidence and peace of mind with their eligible purchases.

Together, these benefits reinforce Jumbo Electronics' commitment to delivering value not only at the point of purchase but throughout the customer ownership experience.

“At Jumbo Electronics, our focus has always been on creating greater value for our customers while making the latest technology more accessible,” said Sajed Jassim Mohammed Sulaiman, vice-chairman and managing director of Jumbo Electronics.

“The Mega Promotion brings together attractive product choices, assured lifestyle rewards and convenient shopping benefits, giving our customers more value from every purchase,” he said.“It reflects our commitment to continuously enhancing the overall shopping experience and building lasting relationships with our customers.”

“For over four decades, Jumbo Electronics has grown alongside Qatar by understanding the changing needs and expectations of our customers,” said C V Rappai, director and chief executive of Jumbo Electronics.

“Today, value goes beyond competitive pricing; customers also look for convenience, flexibility, rewards and dependable after-sales support,” he said.“Through the Mega Promotion, we are bringing these elements together to deliver a more rewarding shopping experience across our showrooms and JS.”

Customers are encouraged to visit their nearest Jumbo Electronics showroom or shop conveniently online at JS to take advantage of the Mega Promotion.

Jumbo Electronics mega promotion