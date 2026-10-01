Lusail Sports Club Players Take Positive Values To Doha British School
The visit featured Franco Russo, Hossam Kamal, Georgi Stoyanovski and Thiago Goss.
The players joined the students in a lively sporting atmosphere and took part in a short match with a group of students aged 15-17.
Following the match, Lusail players distributed gifts to the students and posed for commemorative photographs with them, creating an atmosphere that highlighted the importance of sport as a means of bringing people together, fostering communication and strengthening the spirit of participation.
The visit is part of Lusail Sports Club's efforts to strengthen its community presence, promote sports diplomacy, and reinforce its identity as a club whose role extends beyond competition on the pitch to include human development, instilling values, strengthening identity, and creating a positive, lasting impact on society.Lusail Sports Club Doha British School
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