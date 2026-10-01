West Indies Pile Up Record 405-7 In Second ODI Against India

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Opener John Campbell hit 101 to lay the foundations for West Indies' highest-ever one-day international total of 405-7 against India in their second match on Wednesday.

Skipper Shai Hope (104) and Amir Jangoo (114) also struck centuries to boost the total as West Indies look to bounce back in the three-match series, led by India 1-0, in Guwahati.

Invited to bat first, West Indies lost Keacy Carter for nine before Campbell and Hope put on 110 runs to set the tone for the batting domination.

West Indies' previous ODI best was 389 against England in 2019, but they ended up losing the match.

Campbell reached his second ODI hundred but in the next over fell to pace bowler Gurnoor Brar after the opener hit nine fours and five sixes in 68-ball knock and left-handed Jangoo put on 182 runs for the third wicket as the pair hammered the opposition attack with regular boundaries on a batting-friendly pitch, a wicketkeeper-batter, raised his 20th ODI ton to go past West Indies legend Brian Lara's 19 hundreds.

Chris Gayle has the most ODI centuries for West Indies with 25 tons reached his second ODI hundred off 70 balls, leaping up and punching the air in delight.

West Indies lost three quick wickets including Hope, Sherfane Rutherford -- out for a first-ball duck -- and then Jangoo, dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav struck twice to reach 200 ODI wickets before Roston Chase with his unbeaten 29 took West Indies past 400.

India will need a record chase, one surpassing their ODI best of 362 against Australia in Jaipur in 2013.

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