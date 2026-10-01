Ocon To Leave Haas At End Of F1 Season

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Esteban Ocon will leave Haas at the end of the Formula One season, the racer and his team said Wednesday, following a difficult campaign for the Frenchman.

The 30-year-old joined the American outfit from Alpine ahead of the 2025 campaign, teaming up with British rookie Oliver Bearman about his departure had mounted in recent months as he complained about his car and hinted that his teammate was treated better.

Ocon plans to stay in the sport."My time with Haas F1 Team will come to an end at the end of the 2026 season," Ocon posted on X.

Haas did not say who would replace him.

Ocon currently sits 16th in the drivers' standings with seven points, three places behind Bearman.

The Frenchman has scored 12 points finishes across 39 grands prix with Haas, his best fifth place in China last year. He won the Hungary GP with Alpine in 2021.

His announcement came ahead of the rescheduled Bahrain GP, which will take place on Sunday in Malaysia due to the war in the Middle East.

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