Qatar Prix De L'arc De Triomphe Events Launch At Saint-Cloud

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The opening card of the iconic Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe weekend springs into life on Friday at Saint-Cloud Racecourse, headlined by a pair of premier Group 1 PA features for three-year-old Purebred Arabians under the sponsorship of the Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club (QREC).

Contested over a gruelling 2000-metre test, the twin highlight, the Group 1 PA Qatar Arabian Trophy des Poulains for colts and the Group 1 PA Qatar Arabian Trophy des Pouliches for fillies, will decide Europe's standout classic prospects. The colts take centre stage first at 3:18pm (Qatar time), followed by the fillies' division at 4:28pm (Qatar time). Both turf features will be broadcast live across Al Kass TV with real-time digital coverage provided via QREC's official social media platforms.

Friday's double-header follows an unforgettable 2025 renewal that saw Qatari owners and breeders sweep both top-tier divisions. The Poulains crown was captured by the Al Wasmiyah Racing homebred Laffan, trained by François Rohaut and delivered under a masterclass drive from Maxime Guyon.

Rohaut subsequently completed a notable trainer's double in the Pouliches, guiding the Al Shaqab Racing homebred Subahiyah to classic victory under an equally accomplished ride from Christophe Soumillon, leading home a memorable 1-2-3 for the silks ahead of fellow Al Shaqab representatives Amjaad and El Bnoud.

Top-calibre colts clash in Poulains

A competitive line-up of nine classic colts will line up for the 2000-metre test, led by prominent entries.

Trainer Thomas Fourcy dispatches a powerful three-pronged attack into the contest. Msaieed spearheads the challenge for Al Shaqab Racing, with Fourcy entrusting the ride to Jean-Bernard Eyquem. The stable also conditions Zahim for HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa al-Thani, who will be ridden by Ioritz Mendizabal. The trio is completed by Haras Du Grand Courgeon's Madison Boy, who has Alexis Pouchin in the saddle.

Francois Rohaut, seeking to build upon his impressive record in the division, saddles two high-calibre contenders. Neuf De Faust (Mister Ginoux) represents Sheikh Saad Al Mukhaini Bahwan under Christophe Soumillon, whilst Al Wasmiyah Racing's Almoshahar will be guided by Pierre-Charles Boudot.

Trainer Xavier Thomas-Demeaulte likewise fields a formidable trio. He saddles Kambell De Ghazal for Helal Alalawi, partnered by Cristian Demuro; Spareo for Al Leith Racing, teamed with Guillaume Guedj-Gay; and Jouhari Grine for owner Hamed Khadim Butti Alhamid, under Marvin Grandin.

Jean-Francois Bernard completes the line-up with Eljas Du Bienn, who carries the colours of Alhamid and will be partnered by Antoine Werle.

High-class fillies line up in Pouliches

Attracting top-tier three-year-old talent, the 2000-metre test for fillies has drawn a competitive 13-runner field.

Trainer Xavier Thomas-Demeaulte fields a major six-runner squad into the classic. His challenge includes Al Shaqab Racing's Balsam, who will be ridden by Pierre-Charles Boudot, alongside Alkaydah for Al Wasmiyah Racing under Maxime Guyon.

He also conditions Ayla for Emadadein Alhtoushi with Christophe Soumillon aboard, while owner Renee-Laure Koch is doubly represented by Neila Al Maury under Guillaume Guedj-Gay and Si Chic Al Maury with Mickael Barzalona. The Demeaulte contingent is completed by Narbonne for Yas Horse Racing Management, partnered by Marvin Grandin.

Thomas Fourcy saddles two prominent contenders, running Tiswahum for Khalifa bin Sheail al-Kuwari under Alexis Pouchin, alongside Al Shaqab Racing's Al Samsamah, who has Jean-Bernard Eyquem in the saddle.

Rohaut relies on a twin assault, saddling Mneera for Al Shaqab Racing under Faleh Bughenaim and Almaha for Sahaab Stables Slu with Stephane Pasquier taking the ride.

Bernard enters two fillies in the test, saddling Lella De La Gloire for Mohammed Alhuzami under Mickael Forest, as well as Yas Horse Racing Management's Netra De Faust, who will be ridden by Cristian Demuro.

Rounding off the field, David Morisson sends out SS Lora for Ahmad Saeed Almazrouei, with Aurelien Lemaitre booked for the mount.

Arqana Sale sets tone for flagship weekend

Commercial activity at Saint-Cloud took centre stage yesterday with the renewal of the Arqana Purebred Arabian Horse Sale, which assembled a international gathering alongside an official QREC delegation.

Staged on the eve of three consecutive days of top-flight racin, moving from Saint-Cloud today to ParisLongchamp for the weekend, the auction delivered a spirited opening to the meeting.

The catalogue presented 89 total lots, comprising 56 two-year-olds, six yearlings, 16 horses in training (featuring five wildcard additions), and 11 breeding prospects. High demand throughout the session drove buoyant commercial trade and an excellent clearance rate across all divisions.

Held in conjunction with Qatar's wider sponsorship of the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, the sale underlines QREC's enduring mission to champion Purebred Arabian racing on the world stage.

Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe QREC Saint-Cloud Racecourse