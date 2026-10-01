Qatar Ready To Host Asian Games, Says Doha 2030 CEO

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Doha is ready to host the 21st Asian Games in 2030, with Qatar's existing sports infrastructure, sustainability and athlete experience at the centre of preparations, CEO of the Doha 2030 Asian Games Organising Committee Dr. Ahmad Abdulla al-Buenain said on Thursday

Speaking to regional and international media on the sidelines of the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, al-Buenain said Doha 2030 would mark a new chapter in Qatar's sporting journey, which has developed significantly since Doha hosted the Asian Games for the first time in 2006.

“Our story started almost 20 years ago when we hosted the Asian Games for the first time in Doha. Since then, Qatar has hosted many major sporting events and invested in advanced sports infrastructure. Today, we have the venues in place, and our focus is on making the best possible use of them and ensuring they meet the standards and requirements of different sports,” he said.

Al-Buenain stressed that Qatar already has the main venues, training sites and infrastructure required to host the Games, meaning preparations will focus on optimising and upgrading existing facilities where necessary and enhancing technology to meet the requirements of 2030.

Many of the venues have already been tested through world championships and major international events. The Organising Committee is working with the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and sports federations to review facilities and ensure they meet the technical and operational requirements of each sport.

Sustainability and legacy are also key elements of the Doha 2030 vision. Al-Buenain cited Al Janoub Stadium as an example of how existing infrastructure can be adapted, with the football venue being transformed into a basketball arena for the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027.

“This is a significant example for us because it shows how we can optimise the use of our existing infrastructure and transform venues into multipurpose facilities capable of hosting different kinds of events. This is the sustainability and legacy approach we want to build on,” he said.

Athletes will remain at the heart of preparations, with al-Buenain noting that their expectations have changed considerably since 2006 alongside developments in technology and event delivery.

“Since 2006, a lot of things have changed. Athletes' expectations have changed and technology has changed. We want to listen to them and understand their needs and what they are looking for in 2030,” he said.

He said there is currently no fixed limit on the number of athletes expected at Doha 2030, with discussions continuing with the OCA and relevant sports federations on the sports programme and participation numbers. Such decisions will be made jointly, while federations will help identify the technical requirements of each sport.

Around 10 members of the Doha 2030 team have been working alongside their Japanese counterparts since the start of Aichi-Nagoya Asiad through the Observer Programme, gaining first-hand experience across different operational areas. Al-Buenain said the aim was to learn from best practices and challenges rather than replicate another host's experience.

He also highlighted the importance of the Athletes' Village, saying it would be more than accommodation and provide a place for athletes to meet, experience different cultures and enjoy the Games.

Preparations for the spectator experience will also begin well ahead of 2030, with the Organising Committee planning to work with stakeholders and federations to promote different sports and strengthen community engagement.

Al-Buenain also stressed continued knowledge transfer with the OCA, federations and previous hosts, while praising the media's role in telling athletes' stories and helping identify areas for improvement on the road to Doha 2030.

Doha 2030 Asian Games Asiad