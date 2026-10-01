Shahin Wins Wrestling Bronze, Cherif And Tijan Reach Final At Asian Games

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar wrestler Shahin Badaghimofrad won the bronze medal in the men's 77kg category at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

Shahin began his campaign with an emphatic 8-0 victory over Tajikistan's Alisher Rozimadov in the round of 16 before beating India's Aman 9-0 in the quarter-finals. His run was halted in the semi-finals, where he lost 9-0 to eventual gold medal winner Iran's Alireza Abdevali. Shahin bounced back in the bronze-medal bout, defeating Indonesia's Andika Sulaiman 8-0 to secure a place on the podium.

The medal adds to a successful year for Shahin, who won gold at the Asian Wrestling Championships in Kyrgyzstan earlier this year. His bronze took Qatar's medal tally at the Games to 14, comprising three gold, six silver and five bronze medals.

Sheikh Fahad bin Khalid al-Thani, President of the Qatar Boxing and Wrestling Federation, hailed Shaheen's bronze medal as an important achievement for Qatar wrestling.“This is an excellent step for Qatar wrestling, and we look forward to an even better future. Our ambition is always to finish first, and Qatar deserves to be in first place. We worked towards winning gold, but sport has its circumstances, and we are very proud of our champion and the level he displayed,” he said.

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Qatar's Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan defeated Thailand's Poravid Taovato and Pithak Tipjan.

Cherif and Tijan aim to retain gold

Qatar's Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan moved into the beach volleyball final at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games after defeating Thailand's Poravid Taovato and Pithak Tipjan 2-0 in the semi-finals.

The Qatari pair won 23-21, 21-12 to set up a title clash with Indonesia's Sofyan Rachman Efendi and Bintang Akbar as they bid to retain the gold medal they won at Hangzhou 2022.

The opening set was closely fought, with neither side able to establish a clear advantage. Cherif and Tijan held their nerve in the closing stages to edge it 23-21.

The Qataris then took control in the second set, maintaining the pressure on their opponents to win 21-12 and seal their place in the final.

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Qatar's Rashid Nawaf and Mashari Nawaf celebrate after reaching the semi-finals of the padel competition.

Qatar padel pair reach semi-finals

Qatar's Rashid Nawaf and Mashari Nawaf advanced to the semi-finals of the padel competition after defeating the UAE's Fares al-Janahi and Abdulla al-Abdulla 6-2, 6-3.

The top seeds produced another assured display to secure their second consecutive victory without dropping a set. They had earlier beaten Kuwait's Abdulaziz Redha and Fouad Behbehani in straight sets in the Round of 16.

The Qatari pair will face Iran's Hami Golestan and Arya Roghani in today's semi-final. The Iranian duo booked their place in the last four with a 2-0 victory over Japan in the quarter-finals.

The Qatari pair are now two wins away from winning gold in padel's Asian Games debut and securing Qatar's first medal in the sport at the continental event.

Qatar spikers bow out in quarter-finals

Qatar's men's volleyball team exited the Asian Games in the quarter-finals after losing 3-0 to Japan. Japan controlled the contest and won 25-14, 25-13, 25-12 to book their place in the semi-finals.

Qatar finish fourth in team showjumping

Qatar finished fourth in the team show jumping competition. The Qatar team comprised Sheikh Ali bin Khalid al-Thani, Sheikh Fahad bin Jassim al-Thani, Faleh Suweid al-Ajami and Bassem Mohammed. Qatar riders will now turn their attention to the individual show jumping competition, which will be held on Saturday and Sunday.

Shahin Badaghimofrad Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games Wrestling