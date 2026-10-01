JAC Motors Highlights TCO Savings Potential For Electric Delivery Fleets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HEFEI, China, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAC Motors says electric delivery vehicles can deliver substantial lifecycle savings for high-mileage fleets, with a 4.5-tonne electric light truck potentially saving aroundcompared with a diesel equivalent under current fuel and electricity assumptions. As electric delivery vehicles reach TCO parity with diesel models in more European markets, accurate total cost of ownership calculations are becoming increasingly important for fleet operators.









A practical TCO formula is:

TCO = Capital Cost + Operating Cost + Infrastructure Cost + Compliance/Access Cost − Residual Value

Capital cost includes vehicle purchase price, upfit costs and applicable subsidies. Operating cost covers energy, maintenance, tires and insurance. Infrastructure cost includes chargers, installation and potential grid upgrades, allocated across vehicles over their service life. Compliance and access costs may include road tolls, congestion charges and low-emission-zone fees, while residual value reflects the vehicle's expected resale value.

Energy cost remains one of the clearest areas of potential savings. For a light truck traveling 150,000 km per year, diesel consumption of 14.5 L/100 km at approximately €2.30/L results in annual fuel expenditure of about €50,100.

An electric equivalent consuming 35 kWh/100 km, based on an electricity price of €0.2264/kWh, would cost approximately €11,900 per year in electricity. This represents potential annual energy savings of about €38,200.









Electric commercial vehicles can also reduce maintenance expenses because they have fewer drivetrain components and do not require items such as engine oil changes or exhaust-system servicing. For depot-based fleets, charging infrastructure can be amortized across multiple vehicles, helping operators calculate a more realistic per-vehicle lifecycle cost.

JAC Motors' European commercial vehicle portfolio addresses different operational requirements.

The N90 EV, a 9-tonne electric light truck, features a 100.46 kWh LFP battery and supports 100 kW DC fast charging, making it suitable for urban and intercity logistics.

The N42 EV uses a 77.28 kWh CATL battery and a high-efficiency electric motor. Its regenerative braking system is designed for frequent-stop urban delivery, while an eight-year/400,000 km battery warranty helps improve cost predictability.

The SUNRAY PRO electric panel van offers an 8.3 m3 flat-floor cargo area, a 495 mm loading height, and V2L external power capability for equipment such as refrigeration units.

For operators requiring longer-distance flexibility, the T9 PHEV pickup offers more than 100 km of electric-only range, nearly 1,000 km of combined range, 3,500 kg towing capacity, and 3.3 kW external power output.

JAC Motors recommends that fleet operators calculate TCO based on actual annual mileage, route characteristics, charging conditions, electricity prices, maintenance requirements and infrastructure investment rather than purchase price alone.

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Ada Zhang

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