QU, Al Noor Center For The Blind Discuss Dimensions Of Independence For Blind Persons

MENAFN - Gulf Times) In cooperation with the Al Noor Center for the Blind, Qatar University (QU) organized a seminar addressing blind persons' right to active participation in society.

Organized by QU's Inclusion and Special Needs Support Center on the occasion of the International White Cane Day, the seminar was held under the title of 'The White Cane and the Right to Independence,' and it addressed the concept of independence from multiple perspectives, including orientation and mobility, legislative and legal frameworks, human rights, and inclusive higher education.

The seminar addressed four key themes: safe orientation and mobility techniques; independence as a cornerstone of human dignity and equality; legislative framework, legal protection, and institutional responsibility; mechanisms for inclusive higher education and the use of assistive technology.

During a speech she delivered on this occasion, Manager of the Inclusion and Special Needs Support Center, Dr. Haya Al Kuwari, affirmed QU's commitment to providing an educational environment that ensures equal opportunities for all, noting that independence extends beyond the mere provision of services to the creation of an environment that enables students to access education, facilities, and information, and to make decisions effectively.

In turn, head of the inclusion and special needs department, Shouq Al Shahrani, said that inclusive higher education is a shared responsibility requiring the integration of the roles of faculty, staff, and students, as well as the use of assistive technology, pointing out that it also emphasizes the necessity of involving individuals with visual impairments in identifying their needs and developing appropriate solutions for them.

Qatar University Al Noor Center for the Blind