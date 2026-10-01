PM Modi Pays Tribute To Lal Bahadur Shastri On Birth Anniversary, Recalls 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' Legacy

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid homage to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary, saying his simplicity and dedication to the nation remain deeply inspiring.

PM Modi took to social media 'X' and said, "Homage to Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji, whose simplicity and dedication to the nation remain deeply inspiring."

The Prime Minister also released a video highlighting Shastri's contribution to the country and recalled his iconic slogan,“Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan”.

“Lal Bahadur Shastri came and gave the message of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'. Every farmer stood up,” PM Modi said.

Recalling Shastri's personality and leadership, PM Modi said that merely taking his name evokes a feeling of immense reverence among people.

“From taking the name of Lal Bahadur Shastri, a feeling of immense reverence arises in our minds. His gentle personality fills every citizen with great pride. Lal Bahadur Shastri's speciality was that from the outside, he appeared humble, but from within, he was determined like a rock,” he said.

“He, in just one-and-a-half years, together with the farmers and soldiers, gave the mantra to achieve success,” PM Modi added.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister paid tribute to Shastri at Vijay Ghat in New Delhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi also remembered the former Prime Minister and said his simplicity, humility and decisive leadership continue to inspire the nation.

“Remembering former Prime Minister Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri ji on his birth anniversary. His simplicity, humility and decisive leadership continue to inspire the nation. His unwavering commitment to the country and his deep faith in the strength of our farmers and soldiers remain an enduring legacy,” Joshi said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid tribute to Shastri, describing him as a leader known for his simplicity and dedication to the nation's service.

“Humble tributes to former Prime Minister of India, Bharat Ratna Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri ji, on his birth anniversary! A leader of remarkable simplicity who dedicated his life to the service of the nation and whose slogan of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' continues to inspire us,” CM Fadnavis said.

Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti is observed every year on October 2 to commemorate the birth anniversary of India's second Prime Minister. Known for his humility, integrity and dedication to public service, Shastri played a significant role in shaping India during a challenging period.

Born Lal Bahadur Shrivastava, he dropped his caste surname at a young age to distance himself from the caste system. The title 'Shastri', meaning scholar, was an academic degree awarded to him by Kashi Vidyapeeth in 1925.

His iconic slogan,“Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan”, highlighted the vital contributions of India's soldiers and farmers. The day is observed to remember his life, leadership and enduring contribution to the nation.