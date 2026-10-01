Pune: Journalist Assaulted At MPSC Aspirants' Protest Media Boycotts

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) A journalist was allegedly assaulted while covering a protest by Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirants in Pune on Thursday, following which journalists present at the spot boycotted the agitation in protest against the incident.

The protest was being held on Shastri Road in Pune over various demands of MPSC aspirants and was attended by a large number of students. NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar was also present at the protest.

Altercation and Media Boycott

According to journalists present at the spot, some students allegedly objected to the presence of media personnel and questioned them, saying, "Who called you here? Leave from here." The exchange reportedly escalated, with some students allegedly abusing journalists. Journalist Nikhil Shukre was allegedly assaulted during the altercation.

Police intervened after the situation became tense and reportedly took the person involved away from the protest site.

Following the incident, journalists covering the agitation decided to boycott the protest as a mark of protest against the alleged misbehaviour and assault on their colleague. The journalists subsequently left the protest venue.

Calls for Strict Action

Meanwhile, Pune Union of Working Journalists Vice President Yogesh Borse said,“The union strongly condemns the incident and demands strict action against the assaulter. Following the assault on journalist Nikhil Sukre, local journalists have unanimously decided not to cover the protest until an FIR is registered against the students involved in the assault. We urge everyone to abide by this decision.”

BJP State Spokesperson Navnath Ban also issued a statement over the incident and said, "During the MPSC protest, NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar's goons assaulted journalists, a deeply concerning attack on the fourth pillar of democracy that is strongly condemned. Now facing backlash, Pawar is falsely blaming ABVP to cover up his own workers' hooliganism. He holds full responsibility for this violence. Rohit Pawar must issue an unconditional apology to the press, and Pune police must take immediate, strict action to arrest the culprits."

Ongoing MPSC Aspirant Agitation

The incident occurred amid the ongoing agitation by MPSC aspirants over various examination-related demands.

Students have previously held protests in Pune seeking action over alleged examination irregularities and other issues concerning the commission. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)