US DOE Announces USD 400M Annual Funding For Basic Science Research

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has announced an annual funding opportunity of up to USD 400 million for basic research aimed at advancing scientific knowledge and laying the groundwork for future technologies and innovation.

Funding to Span Multiple Scientific Disciplines

In a post on X, the department said the funding will cover research across the DOE's Office of Science, including advanced scientific computing, basic energy sciences, biological and environmental research, fusion energy sciences, high energy physics, nuclear physics and isotope research and production.

The initiative is aimed at addressing major scientific challenges, accelerating discoveries and laying the groundwork for technologies considered important to the country's future.

Empowering Innovation and National Leadership

“Foundational research is where the breakthroughs that shape America's future begin,” DOE Under Secretary for Science Darío Gil said.

“Through this investment, we are empowering our nation's researchers to pursue bold ideas, push the boundaries of discovery, and build the scientific foundations for tomorrow's technologies-strengthening America's global leadership in science and innovation,” he added.

About the 'Open Call' Initiative

The funding opportunity, formally issued as a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) and informally known as the“Open Call”, is issued annually at the beginning of each fiscal year. It allows institutions to apply for research support in areas not covered by more specific funding opportunities issued by the Office of Science for FY2027.

DOE said the initiative supports the administration's priorities on basic research and follows an executive order on“Restoring Gold Standard Science”.

The department said the funding will support rigorous, transparent and mission-driven research.

The funding is expected to provide researchers with support for work that could lay the scientific foundations for future technologies, while covering a broad range of disciplines rather than focusing on a single research area.

DOE's Office of Science is the largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the US, according to the department. It funds research at hundreds of universities and oversees 10 national laboratories. (ANI)

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