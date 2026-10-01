Gandhi Jayanti: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Bapu At Rajghat, Shastri

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of his 157th birth anniversary, as leaders and citizens across the country observed Gandhi Jayanti and remembered his message of peace, non-violence and cleanliness.

PM Modi reached Rajghat and attended the Sarva-Dharma Prarthana held at Gandhi's samadhi to mark the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation.

Tributes in the National Capital

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also attended the Sarva-Dharma Prarthana at Rajghat and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. CM Gupta also paid tribute to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and Vice President CP Radhakrishnan also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion.

Commemorations Across India

In Jaipur, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajasthan Secretariat. He also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary.

In Gurugram, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini participated in the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and appealed to people to keep the city clean.

In Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, a Swachhathon 2026 event was organised on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti as part of the Swachhata Hi Seva programme.

President's Message on Gandhi Jayanti

On the eve of Gandhi Jayanti, President Droupadi Murmu paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and said his message of peace and non-violence holds vital relevance amid ongoing global conflicts.

"On behalf of all citizens, I pay my respectful tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his 157th birth anniversary, celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti," the President said in her message.

According to a release, Murmu said Gandhi's life and ideals are widely respected by the global community and noted that an atmosphere of war and conflict prevails in many parts of the world, affecting all nations. "In these circumstances, Mahatma Gandhi's message of peace and non-violence becomes even more relevant," she said.

The President said India is advancing towards the national goal of becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047, with priority being given to the values of empathy and inclusion to ensure that no citizen is deprived of the benefits of development. She said the vision reflects the spirit of Mahatma Gandhi's ideal of 'Sarvodaya', based on the principle of the welfare and upliftment of all.

"On the auspicious occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, let us reaffirm our commitment to building an empowered, developed and Atmanirbhar Bharat through our ethical conduct and active participation," Murmu said.

Call for 'Swachh Bharat' Campaign

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy called for a nationwide 30-day cleanliness drive from Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary on October 31.

Speaking to the media, Reddy urged citizens, government and private institutions, educational establishments, NGOs and other organisations to participate in the cleanliness campaign. "From Gandhi Jayanti to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary, which is coming up on October 31st, for almost 30 days, everyone should take up this Swachh Bharat campaign program across the country, and an appeal has been made for everyone in the country to become participants," Reddy said.

Remembering the Leaders

Mahatma Gandhi, also known as Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat. Gandhi Jayanti is observed annually on his birth anniversary. October 2 is also observed as the International Day of Non-Violence after the United Nations designated the day to spread the message of non-violence associated with Gandhi's philosophy.

India is also observing the 122nd birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on October 2. Born on October 2, 1904, in Mughalsarai, Uttar Pradesh, Shastri served as the Prime Minister of India from 1964 to 1966. He is remembered for the slogan "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan" and for his contributions during the 1965 India-Pakistan war, as well as his emphasis on self-reliance and support for the agricultural sector. (ANI)

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