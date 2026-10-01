Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Low Pressure To Bring Rain To South Bengal Right Before Durga Puja

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: A low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal will bring rain to several South Bengal districts right before Durga Puja. Coastal areas will experience light to moderate rainfall

Durga Puja is just a few days away. Neighborhoods are busy setting up pandals right now. A new low-pressure system brings fresh rain threats to Bengal at the start of the festive month. Several southern districts will get wet today due to this weather change.

The Alipore Weather Department predicts light to moderate rain across Kolkata and all South Bengal districts this coming Friday. The morning sky looks clear today, but dark clouds will gather as the day progresses.

The Bay of Bengal low-pressure system will trigger more rain in the coastal belts of South Bengal. North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Paschim Medinipur, and Purba Medinipur face light to moderate rainfall. A few other districts will receive light drizzle.

Coastal South Bengal will see more rain today due to the low pressure, while Kolkata expects only scattered showers this Friday. The weather will start clear but turn cloudy later in the day.

The weather will clear up completely from Saturday. Kolkata faces no heavy rain threat right now. The day will begin with clear skies before dark clouds roll in later. The city will not see any heavy downpour.

South Bengal faces heavy rain threats, while Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and Jalpaiguri will get isolated light showers today. These five hill districts will continue to experience rain until Sunday.