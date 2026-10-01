Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Bay Of Bengal Brings Cyclone Threat Check

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The Telugu states are seeing a mix of hot sun and sudden rains. The India Meteorological Department predicts more showers for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh due to a new depression

The weather in the Telugu states is acting quite strange right now. We usually expect the winter chill to start setting in by this time, but the scene is completely different. The sun beats down heavily in the mornings, and the weather suddenly cools down by afternoon or evening with scattered rains. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana faced severe humidity and dry weather after the recent depression weakened. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) says light to moderate rains with thunderstorms will hit several parts of both states from October 2 to October 5.

A cyclonic circulation currently sits 1.5 kilometres above sea level over the north coastal Tamil Nadu region. A trough also runs from north interior Karnataka to the Gulf of Mannar across Tamil Nadu. These weather systems will bring strong winds blowing at 30 to 40 kilometres per hour over Coastal Andhra, Yanam, and Rayalaseema. Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, YSR Kadapa, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, and Alluri districts will see scattered showers. The IMD also noted that temperatures might go up in a few areas.

Telangana received good rains last week, but the sunny days quickly returned. Khammam recorded a maximum temperature of 37.2 degrees Celsius. Now, cloudy skies and light showers will return to Greater Hyderabad and northern and eastern districts like Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Mulugu. The IMD warned that the undivided Khammam, Nalgonda, and Mahabubnagar districts will face moderate to heavy rains and fierce winds on October 4 and 5.

The southwest monsoon disappointed us this year. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority data shows the state received only 383.6 mm of rainfall against the normal 589.7 mm. This marks a massive 34.9 percent rainfall deficit. Annamayya district faces a severe deficit, while 20 other districts show a general deficit. Climate experts explain that the El Nino effect will reduce October rainfall and keep the upcoming winter season much warmer than usual.

A new cyclonic circulation will enter the North Andaman Sea from the Thailand region by October 12. This system will create a low-pressure area in the Andaman Sea on October 13, which will soon turn into a depression. The weather department expects this depression to enter the south and central Bay of Bengal and intensify further. The IMD has not yet confirmed if this will turn into a cyclone and move towards Odisha or hit Coastal Andhra. However, experts believe the coastal areas of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh will definitely face a heavy rain threat.