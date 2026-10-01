Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Will It Rain In Chennai? Full Tamil Nadu Forecast

Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is likely to receive rain in several districts today, with thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds expected in some areas. Chennai may also see light rain during the evening or night

An atmospheric circulation is currently prevailing over north coastal Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas. A trough extending from north interior Karnataka to the Gulf of Mannar, passing through interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, is also influencing the weather.

Under the influence of these weather systems, parts of the Western Ghats and southern Tamil Nadu may receive light to moderate rain today, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph.

A few other parts of Tamil Nadu may also receive light rain with thunderstorms. Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to experience similar weather conditions in isolated areas.

On October 3, light to moderate rain is expected at a few places over the Western Ghats and southern Tamil Nadu. Isolated areas in other parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may also receive light rain.

On October 4, moderate rain is likely at a few places in the Western Ghats and southern Tamil Nadu. Other parts of the state, along with Puducherry and Karaikal, may receive light rain in isolated areas.

Chennai is likely to experience partly cloudy skies today. Light rain may occur in some parts of the city during the evening or night, according to the weather department.

The maximum temperature in Chennai is expected to remain around 35-36°C, while the minimum temperature may stay around 26-27°C.

Meanwhile, the weather department has forecast normal to above-normal rainfall during October across several parts of southern Tamil Nadu, some areas of northern Tamil Nadu and the hilly regions of Kerala. During the northeast monsoon season, most parts of peninsular India are also likely to record maximum and minimum temperatures above normal.