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Trump Secures Voluntary AI Safety Accord With Tech Leaders Arabian Post


2026-10-01 11:10:58
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">US President Donald Trump has secured a voluntary safety accord with six major artificial intelligence companies, committing them to layered internal controls, independent audits and board oversight of their most powerful systems.

The agreement, signed after a White House meeting on Tuesday, covers OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Meta, Nvidia and Elon Musk's xAI. Trump described the commitment as“morally binding”, while the document itself leaves compliance to the companies and creates no penalties or government enforcement mechanism.

The White House Accord on Super Intelligence requires participating companies to apply four layers of controls and audits. The first calls for internal safeguards designed to monitor advanced systems during development, including risks involving cybersecurity, biosecurity, chemical threats and unintended actions by AI models.

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The Arabian Post

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