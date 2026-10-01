Trump Secures Voluntary AI Safety Accord With Tech Leaders Arabian Post
The agreement, signed after a White House meeting on Tuesday, covers OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Meta, Nvidia and Elon Musk's xAI. Trump described the commitment as“morally binding”, while the document itself leaves compliance to the companies and creates no penalties or government enforcement mechanism.
The White House Accord on Super Intelligence requires participating companies to apply four layers of controls and audits. The first calls for internal safeguards designed to monitor advanced systems during development, including risks involving cybersecurity, biosecurity, chemical threats and unintended actions by AI models.
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