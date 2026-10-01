Awards Sweep Reflects OR's 'Empowering All Toward Inclusive Growth' Vision In Action Across Business And Society Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited secured 12 awards across international, industry and consumer sectors in 2026, reflecting broad recognition of its vision to link business growth with opportunity, quality of life and a sustainable future for all stakeholders.

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 October 2026 – PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR), the retail and lifestyle arm of Thailand's PTT Group, has received 12 awards in 2026 spanning three sectors of recognition: international capital markets, domestic industry and consumers. These include six awards from the 16th Asian Excellence Awards organised by Hong Kong-based financial magazine Corporate Governance Asia, the Thailand Top CEO of the Year 2026 by BUSINESS+ magazine and the Faculty of Commerce and Accountancy, Thammasat University, and five brand awards from Marketeer No.1 Brand Thailand 2026, each affirming a different dimension of the company's vision:“Empowering All Toward Inclusive Growth.”

At the heart of OR's vision is a commitment to ensure that business growth creates tangible value beyond financial returns, expanding opportunity, raising quality of life and building a sustainable future for investors, communities, partners and consumers alike. This vision is executed through four core missions: Seamless Mobility, All Lifestyles, Global Market and OR Innovation, each underpinned by three sustainability pillars: Economic Prosperity, Living Community and Healthy Environment. Also, OR's Sustainability concept“OR Term Okad Dee Dee Dee” empowering opportunity for three Good Dimension, Good Community, Good Environment and Good Growth.

<p> Under the leadership of M.L. Peekthong Thongyai, Chief Executive Officer, OR has expanded its operations across 10 countries, delivered 2025 EBITDA of 20,357 million baht (approximately USD 623 million), up 15.2% year-on-year, with net profit rising 47.8% to 11,304 million baht (approximately USD 346 million), and grown blueplus+, its lifestyle and membership application, to 9.3 million registered members. These results underpinned both the Thailand Top CEO of the Year 2026 in the retail and wholesale category and Asia's Best CEO at the Asian Excellence Awards.</p>See also iCOMPASS Launches Evidence-Backed AML/KYC for Law Firms <p> The remaining five Asian Excellence Awards reflect the financial and social dimensions of OR's vision. Asia's Best CFO, Best Investor Relations Company and Best Investor Relations Professional recognise OR's structured stakeholder communication, including quarterly analyst meetings, non-deal roadshows and bilingual disclosure for domestic and international investors. The Sustainable Asia Award and Asia's Best CSR reflect OR's commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by more than one third against a 2022 baseline by 2030, progressing towards Net Zero by 2050, alongside programmes such as Thaidet, which supports over 500 local entrepreneurs through OR's retail network, and Café Amazon for Chance, which creates employment for people with disabilities, senior workers including underprivileged people. OR is also a constituent of the Dow Jones Sustainability Best in Class Indices in the Emerging Markets category for 2026.</p><p> At the consumer level, five brands - PTT Station, EV Station PluZ, Café Amazon, PTT LPG and PTT Lubricants - claimed top positions at the Marketeer No.1 Brand Thailand 2026, affirming the All Lifestyles mission through a network serving 3.9 million users daily, EV charging infrastructure covering all 77 provinces, and a Café Amazon footprint of 4,830 domestic outlets and 256 international locations.</p><p>“These awards reflect recognition from the people and institutions that matter most to OR - our investors, our industry peers and our customers,” said <b> M.L. Peekthong Thongyai, Chief Executive Officer of PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited</b>.“Each one affirms that our vision of building an integrated ecosystem, one that creates opportunity, improves quality of life and drives sustainable growth, is delivering results across every dimension of our business.”</p>See also Midea to Showcase SpaceMaster Series with Graphene Technology at IFA 2026 <p> Across all 12 awards, each recognition maps to OR's four missions in action: Seamless Mobility and Global Market through network expansion and digital platform growth; All Lifestyles through consumer brand leadership across energy, food and beverage, and services; and OR Innovation through the digital infrastructure connecting it all. Together, they confirm that OR's“Empowering All Toward Inclusive Growth” vision is producing measurable, multi-dimensional results across every stakeholder group the company serves.</p><p>Hashtag: #OR</p><p>The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.</p><p></p><div class='code-block code-block-1'><h2></h2></div>