Kuwait, Syria Open Markets To Brazilian Products
According to the ministries, the market openings also cover eggplant seeds to Nicaragua and dried distillers grains (DDG) to Bangladesh.
According to data from Brazil's Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services, compiled by the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC ), exports to Kuwait totaled USD 185.7 million this year, up 1.2% from the same period in 2025, while imports totaled USD 14.5 million, down 71.6%. Exports to Syria totaled USD 52.6 million, up 304%, while imports reached USD 246,000, up 4.4%.
Coffee, mate and corn are the main products exported to Syria, while chicken meat, iron pipes and frozen beef are the main Brazilian products shipped to Kuwait.
Read more:
Algeria opens market to Brazil's distillers grains
Translated by Guilherme MirandaOlímpio Pereira de Oliveira Filho/Embrapa
The post Kuwait, Syria open markets to Brazilian products appeared first on ANBA News Agency.
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