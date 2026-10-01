Anscer Robotics Secures FCC Approval For Three AMR Platforms

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Anscer Robotics, the US sales and service subsidiary of autonomous mobile robot (AMR) maker Anscer Robotics, has announced that its AR250, AR650, and AR1250 robotic platforms have been granted Conditional Approval by the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The approval is effective September 18, 2026 and is listed in the FCC's Robotic Devices Conditional Approvals under the Commission's Covered List program.

Earlier in 2026, the FCC added foreign-produced advanced robotic devices to its Covered List as part of communications supply-chain security rules.

The Conditional Approval process allows named producers to continue receiving the FCC equipment authorization required to import and sell into the United States, while advancing a plan to expand US manufacturing and supply-chain transparency.

With this listing, Anscer's AR250, AR650, and AR1250 platforms remain authorized for the US market – placing Anscer among the first robotics companies, alongside Husqvarna, to appear in the FCC's robotic-device conditional approvals.

Ribin Mathew, CEO and founder of Anscer Robotics, says:“Securing FCC Conditional Approval is an important milestone for our US customers and our team.

“It reflects Anscer's commitment to the American market, to meeting US security and compliance requirements, and to deepening our manufacturing and support footprint in the United States. Our customers can move forward with confidence that Anscer's AMRs are cleared for continued deployment here.”

Anscer's AR-series autonomous mobile robots are used in warehousing, manufacturing, and intralogistics operations for automated material transport.

The company's US subsidiary, headquartered in Plano, Texas, provides sales, customer support, and field service across North America.

Conditional Approval is a transitional authorization tied to ongoing US-manufacturing and reporting commitments, and is distinct from a standard, unconditional FCC equipment authorization.